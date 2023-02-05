AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northfield 50, Vista PEAK 49

Rangeview 71, Aurora Central 38

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 17 23 19 12 — 71

Aur. Central 3 8 11 16 — 38

Rangeview points: Kenny Black-Knox 20, Mareon Chapman 13, Khiem Davison 8, Mason Savoy 8, Royce Edwards 7, DeMarco Duncan 6, Ose Okhihan 3, Darris Davenport 2, Elijah Denney 2, Jus’Tus McDonald 2. Aurora Central points: Christopher Perkins 16, Camron Crisp 9, Alejandro Flores 9, Bishop Danyki 2, Nico Portillo 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Denver South 86, Hinkley 17

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 8 2 7 0 — 17

Denver South 39 18 16 13 — 86

Vista PEAK 83, Northfield 39

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 17 27 16 23 — 83

Northfield 14 9 7 9 — 39

BOYS WRESTLING

City League Championships (at Lincoln H.S.)

Team scores: 1. VISTA PEAK 215.5 points; 2. Northfield 159.5; 3. Thomas Jefferson 145; 4. Denver East 133.5; 5. RANGEVIEW 111.5; 6. Denver South 104.5; 7. Abraham Lincoln 87.5; 8. Denver North 65; 9. John F. Kennedy 64; 10. Denver West 59; 11. George Washington 53; 12. HINKLEY 18; 13. Westminster 7

Vista PEAK placers: 106 pounds — Adrian Pacheco, 3rd place; 113 pounds — Ian Bacon, 2nd place; 126 pounds — Anthony Rodriguez, 6th place; 132 pounds — Jorge Hernandez-Garcia, 2nd place; 138 pounds — Bryton Bender, 4th place; 144 pounds — Tytus Hettich, 4th place; 150 pounds — Zachary Voltura, 2nd place; 157 pounds — Thade Holmes, 2nd place; 165 pounds — Jack Nelson, 3rd place; 175 pounds — Nicholas Wood, 4th place; 190 pounds — Ezekiel Taylor, 2nd place; 215 pounds — Oscar Valdez, champion; 285 pounds — Gyo Rubio, 4th place

Rangeview placers: 138 pounds — Caleb Maez, 2nd place; 150 pounds — Michael McGinnis, 6th place; 165 pounds — Bennett Closset, 2nd place; 175 pounds — George Knight III, 2nd place; 190 pounds — Grab Brooks, champion; 215 pounds — Carlos Martinez, 2nd place

Hinkley placers: 113 pounds — Marco Duncan, 4th place

GIRLS WRESTLING

City League Championships (at Lincoln H.S.)

Team scores: 1. VISTA PEAK 112 points; 2. Denver North 52; 3. Denver South 39; 4. Westminster 34; 5. Northfield 28; 6. George Washington 26; 7. Abraham Lincoln 22; 8. John F. Kennedy 10; 9. Denver East 9

Vista PEAK placers: 100 pounds — Anastasia Smith, champion; 105 pounds — Riley Hettich, 2nd place; 110 pounds — Andrea Sanchez Chacon, champion; 115 pounds — Amelia Bacon, champion; 120 pounds — Reagan Perez, champion; 125 pounds — Lillian Opiela Garcia, 3rd place; 145 pounds — Rachel Allred, 2nd place; 155 pounds — Leilani Caamal, champion; 190 pounds — Taryn Holloway, champion; 235 pounds — Taylor Degrott, 3rd place

GIRLS SWIMMING

Centennial “A” League Championships (at Arapahoe H.S.)

Team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 901 points; 2. Arapahoe 816; 3. CHEROKEE TRAIL 785; 4. GRANDVIEW 756; 5. SMOKY HILL 422; 6. EAGLECREST 308, 7. Mullen 156; 8. OVERLAND 6

Event champions: 200 yard medley relay — 1. Cherry Creek, 1 minute, 44.13 seconds; 200 yard freestyle — 1. Lindsey Louder (Arapahoe), 1 minute, 52.49 seconds; 200 yard individual medley — 1. Piper Prince (Arapahoe), 2 minutes, 9.72 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. AMELIA BROWN (GRANDVIEW), 23.67 seconds; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Ryan Johnston (Arapahoe), 58.06 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. AMELIA BROWN (GRANDVIEW), 52.10 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Madison Williams (Cherry Creek), 5 minutes, 20.61 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Cherry Creek, 1 minute, 38.55 seconds; 100 yard backstroke — 1. Alexis Greenhawt (Cherry Creek), 57.48 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Ryan Johnston (Arapahoe), 1 minute, 2.78 seconds; 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Cherry Creek, 3 minutes, 32.43 seconds

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 7, Fort Collins 5

Score by periods:

Cherry Creek 2 3 2 — 7

Fort Collins 1 4 0 — 5

Cherry Creek goals: Ayden Schmidt 2, Dominic Suchkov 2, Eric Burggraf, Chandin Jenings, Aleksei Suchkov. Cherry Creek assists: Eric Burggraf 3, Mark Hambrick, Larenz Johnson, Charles Keating, James Lembke, William O’Grady, Dominic Suchkov, Maxamillion Tauoa, Garrett Veyna. Cherry Creek saves: Ethan Barnard (26 shots on goal-21 saves)

Valor Christian 5, Regis Jesuit 4

Score by periods:

Regis Jesuit 1 2 1 — 4

Valor Christian 1 3 1 — 5

Regis Jesuit goals: Eli Ash, Cameron Balatbat, Jake Filler, Parker Brinner. Regis Jesuit assists: Eli Ash, Liam McDonnell, Luke Miller, Chase Patterson, Nicolas Pineiro, Nolan Williams. Regis Jesuit saves: Alijah Hernandez (24 shots on goal-19 saves)