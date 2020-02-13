AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gateway 54, Northglenn 30
Score by quarters:
Gateway 16 16 7 15 — 54
Northglenn 6 11 6 7 — 30
Gateway points: Erick Covington 14, Antwuan Smith 13, Maliq Alford 6, Nolan Robinson 4, RJ Webster 4, DJ Wilson 4, Dai Dai Williams 2
Hinkley 65, Brighton 54
Score by quarters:
Hinkley 10 22 16 17 — 65
Brighton 22 10 13 9 — 54
Hinkley points: Xavion Davison 18, Jeremiah Warren 18, Tjai Jackson 7, Randall Satterwhite 6, Xavier Starks 2, Brandon Gee-Williams 1
Vista PEAK 73, Prairie View 44
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brighton 63, Hinkley 25
Northglenn 39, Gateway 33
Rangeview 71, George Washington 63
Regis Jesuit 71, Mountain Vista 37
Vista PEAK 66, Prairie View 31
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 26 22 8 10 — 66
Prairie View 6 8 14 3 — 31
ICE HOCKEY
Chaparral 2, Regis Jesuit 0
Score by periods:
Chaparral 0 1 1 — 2
Regis Jesuit 0 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit saves: Gage Bussey (26 shots on goal-24 saves)
Cherry Creek 3, Mountain Vista 1
Score by periods:
Cherry Creek 2 1 0 — 3
Mtn. Vista 0 1 0 — 1
Cherry Creek goals: Gavin Berkey, Riley Hunt-Bahn, Benjamin Powell. Cherry Creek assists: Nicholas Hoppe, Eugene Riewe. Cherry Creek saves: Lucas Banks (31 shots on goal-30 saves)