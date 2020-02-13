AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gateway 54, Northglenn 30

Score by quarters:

Gateway 16 16 7 15 — 54

Northglenn 6 11 6 7 — 30

Gateway points: Erick Covington 14, Antwuan Smith 13, Maliq Alford 6, Nolan Robinson 4, RJ Webster 4, DJ Wilson 4, Dai Dai Williams 2

Hinkley 65, Brighton 54

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 10 22 16 17 — 65

Brighton 22 10 13 9 — 54

Hinkley points: Xavion Davison 18, Jeremiah Warren 18, Tjai Jackson 7, Randall Satterwhite 6, Xavier Starks 2, Brandon Gee-Williams 1

Vista PEAK 73, Prairie View 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brighton 63, Hinkley 25

Northglenn 39, Gateway 33

Rangeview 71, George Washington 63

Regis Jesuit 71, Mountain Vista 37

Vista PEAK 66, Prairie View 31

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 26 22 8 10 — 66

Prairie View 6 8 14 3 — 31

ICE HOCKEY

Chaparral 2, Regis Jesuit 0

Score by periods:

Chaparral 0 1 1 — 2

Regis Jesuit 0 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit saves: Gage Bussey (26 shots on goal-24 saves)

Cherry Creek 3, Mountain Vista 1

Score by periods:

Cherry Creek 2 1 0 — 3

Mtn. Vista 0 1 0 — 1

Cherry Creek goals: Gavin Berkey, Riley Hunt-Bahn, Benjamin Powell. Cherry Creek assists: Nicholas Hoppe, Eugene Riewe. Cherry Creek saves: Lucas Banks (31 shots on goal-30 saves)