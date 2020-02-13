AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest 49, Grandview 48
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 25 14 4 6 — 49
Grandview 12 9 12 15 — 48
Grandview points: Caleb McGill 19, Lian Ramiro 17, CJ Thomas 8, Cade Coles 4. Eaglecrest points: Zion Ruckard 20, Ty Robinson 15, Skylar Wilson 7, Ethan Ranzenberger 3, Marvin Ealey 2
Overland 90, Cherokee Trail 55
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 16 8 22 9 — 55
Overland 19 22 27 22 — 90
Overland points: Marcus Cuasito 14, Trevon Deden 14, Hezekiah Swanson 11, Tariq Adams 10, Kaleb Chaney 10, Joseph Editone 10, Moses Horne 10, Vinni Veikalas 6, Marzouq Adbur Razzaq 3, Elias Hill 2
Rangeview 77, Aurora Central 43
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 23 14 21 19 — 77
Aur. Central 13 4 16 10 — 43
Aurora Central points: Messiah Ford 19, Kavon Williams 8, Arkeveis Smith 5, Jordan Womack 3, LaQuan Bowie 2, Andrew Portillo 2, Tray Willard 2
Smoky Hill 85, Mullen 67
Score by quarters:
Mullen 10 12 22 23 — 67
Smoky Hill 25 26 21 13 — 85
Smoky Hill points: Quinten Rock 18, Jalen Weaver 18, Jordan Whitaker 13, Anthony Harris Jr. 10, DeAngelo Horn 10, Dasani Darnell 8, Dylan Sanders 6, Anthony Latham 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail 65, Overland 40
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 19 20 9 17 — 65
Overland 5 9 14 12 — 40
Grandview 68, Eaglecrest 48
Mullen 83, Smoky Hill 27
Score by quarters:
Mullen 23 17 28 15 — 83
Smoky Hill 6 10 3 8 — 27
Smoky Hill points: Rachel Nasstad 6, Nyabuath Tuom 6, Trinity Grambush 5, Sophia Cupp 4, Jayla Lindsey 3, Rayven Taylor 2