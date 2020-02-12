AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 48, Northglenn 45

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 8 13 11 16 — 48

Northglenn 12 11 15 7 — 45

Aurora Central points: Kavon Williams 12, Messiah Ford 11, LaQuan Bowie 7, Tray Willard 6, Eryk Page 4, Arkeveis Smith 3, Andrew Portillo 2, Jordan Womack, Joseph Foster 1

Hinkley 85, Westminster 60

Score by quarters:

Westminster 11 8 17 24 — 60

Hinkley 16 19 22 28 — 85

Hinkley points: Jeremiah Warren 23, Tjai Jackson 17, Xavion Davison 12, Jeremiah Taylor 8, Ja’Vevon Lee 7, Xavier Starks 7, Johnny Rogers 5, Brandon Gee-Williams 3, Randall Satterwhite 3

Rangeview 100, Brighton 41

Score by quarters:

Brighton 13 9 14 5 — 41

Rangeview 30 22 34 14 — 100

Regis Jesuit 61, Castle View 41

Vista PEAK 58, Gateway 52

Score by quarters:

Gateway 11 14 14 13 — 52

Vista PEAK 6 14 15 23 — 58

Gateway points: Antwuan Smith 13, Maliq Alford 11, DJ Wilson 11, Erick Covington 9, RJ Webster 6, Nolan Robinson 2. Vista PEAK points: Sayo Owolabi 16, Jaylen Carrizales 12, AJ LaCabe 12, A’jzhan Williams 8, Teon Thomas 6, Latrell Jackson-Knoblock 4

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northglenn 31, Aurora Central 23

Regis Jesuit 62, Castle View 39

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 16 20 17 9 — 62

Castle View 11 8 10 10 — 39

Vista PEAK 91, Gateway 32

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 27 26 17 21 — 91

Gateway 10 6 10 6 — 32

Westminster 64, Hinkley 18

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 13 2 2 1 — 18

Westminster 14 19 20 11 — 64