Vista PEAK’s AJ LaCabe (4) tries to sneak a shot over the outstretched fingertips of Gateway’s DJ Wilson during the first half of an EMAC boys basketball matchup on Feb. 11, 2020, at Vista PEAK Prep. The Bison rallied for a 58-52 win over the visiting Olys, who had been undefeated in league play coming in. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 48, Northglenn 45

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central  8  13  11  16 — 48

Northglenn   12  11  15   7 — 45

Aurora Central points: Kavon Williams 12, Messiah Ford 11, LaQuan Bowie 7, Tray Willard 6, Eryk Page 4, Arkeveis Smith 3, Andrew Portillo 2, Jordan Womack, Joseph Foster 1

Hinkley 85, Westminster 60

Score by quarters:

Westminster  11    8  17  24 — 60

Hinkley          16  19  22  28 — 85

Hinkley points: Jeremiah Warren 23, Tjai Jackson 17, Xavion Davison 12, Jeremiah Taylor 8, Ja’Vevon Lee 7, Xavier Starks 7, Johnny Rogers 5, Brandon Gee-Williams 3, Randall Satterwhite 3

Rangeview 100, Brighton 41

Score by quarters:

Brighton     13    9  14   5 —   41

Rangeview  30  22  34  14 — 100

Regis Jesuit 61, Castle View 41

Vista PEAK 58, Gateway 52

Score by quarters:

Gateway    11   14  14  13 — 52

Vista PEAK   6   14   15  23 — 58

Gateway points: Antwuan Smith 13, Maliq Alford 11, DJ Wilson 11, Erick Covington 9, RJ Webster 6, Nolan Robinson 2. Vista PEAK points: Sayo Owolabi 16, Jaylen Carrizales 12, AJ LaCabe 12, A’jzhan Williams 8, Teon Thomas 6, Latrell Jackson-Knoblock 4

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northglenn 31, Aurora Central 23

Regis Jesuit 62, Castle View 39

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit  16  20  17    9 — 62

Castle View   11    8  10  10 — 39

Vista PEAK 91, Gateway 32

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK  27  26  17  21 — 91

Gateway      10   6  10    6 — 32

Westminster 64, Hinkley 18

Score by quarters:

Hinkley         13    2    2    1 — 18

Westminster  14  19  20  11 — 64

 

