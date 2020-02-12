AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central 48, Northglenn 45
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 8 13 11 16 — 48
Northglenn 12 11 15 7 — 45
Aurora Central points: Kavon Williams 12, Messiah Ford 11, LaQuan Bowie 7, Tray Willard 6, Eryk Page 4, Arkeveis Smith 3, Andrew Portillo 2, Jordan Womack, Joseph Foster 1
Hinkley 85, Westminster 60
Score by quarters:
Westminster 11 8 17 24 — 60
Hinkley 16 19 22 28 — 85
Hinkley points: Jeremiah Warren 23, Tjai Jackson 17, Xavion Davison 12, Jeremiah Taylor 8, Ja’Vevon Lee 7, Xavier Starks 7, Johnny Rogers 5, Brandon Gee-Williams 3, Randall Satterwhite 3
Rangeview 100, Brighton 41
Score by quarters:
Brighton 13 9 14 5 — 41
Rangeview 30 22 34 14 — 100
Regis Jesuit 61, Castle View 41
Vista PEAK 58, Gateway 52
Score by quarters:
Gateway 11 14 14 13 — 52
Vista PEAK 6 14 15 23 — 58
Gateway points: Antwuan Smith 13, Maliq Alford 11, DJ Wilson 11, Erick Covington 9, RJ Webster 6, Nolan Robinson 2. Vista PEAK points: Sayo Owolabi 16, Jaylen Carrizales 12, AJ LaCabe 12, A’jzhan Williams 8, Teon Thomas 6, Latrell Jackson-Knoblock 4
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northglenn 31, Aurora Central 23
Regis Jesuit 62, Castle View 39
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 16 20 17 9 — 62
Castle View 11 8 10 10 — 39
Vista PEAK 91, Gateway 32
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 27 26 17 21 — 91
Gateway 10 6 10 6 — 32
Westminster 64, Hinkley 18
Score by quarters:
Hinkley 13 2 2 1 — 18
Westminster 14 19 20 11 — 64