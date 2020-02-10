AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Feb. 10, 2020:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Smoky Hill 69, Overland 58
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 15 16 19 19 — 69
Overland 14 10 10 24 — 58
Overland points: Trevon Deden 22, Marzouq Abdur Razaaq 9, Vinni Veikalas 8, Joseph Editone 7, Mark Thrower 6, Elias Hill 4, Marcus Cuasito 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grandview 72, Ralston Valley 43
Score by quarters:
Ralston Valley 10 10 11 12 — 43
Grandview 23 14 19 16 — 72
Smoky Hill 69, Overland 56
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 19 16 22 12 — 69
Overland 8 11 18 19 — 56