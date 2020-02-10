AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Feb. 10, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Smoky Hill 69, Overland 58

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill  15  16  19  19 — 69

Overland     14  10  10  24 — 58

Overland points: Trevon Deden 22, Marzouq Abdur Razaaq 9, Vinni Veikalas 8, Joseph Editone 7, Mark Thrower 6, Elias Hill 4, Marcus Cuasito 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grandview 72, Ralston Valley 43

Score by quarters:

Ralston Valley  10  10  11  12 — 43

Grandview       23  14  19  16 — 72

Smoky Hill 69, Overland 56

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill  19  16   22  12 — 69

Overland      8   11  18   19 — 56

