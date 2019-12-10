Smoky Hill senior point guard Quinten Rock, right, backs away from a double team during the fourth quarter of the Buffaloes’ 85-76 non-league boys basketball win over George Washington on Dec. 9, 2019, at Smoky Hill High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Dec. 9, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 59, Thornton 38

Hinkley 66, Gateway 64

Score by quarters:

Gateway  15  15  22  12 — 64

Hinkley    14  15  23  14 — 66

Gateway points: Maliq Alford 16, Erick Covington 16, DJ Wilson 12, Sedrick Dean 11, Will McGee 4, RJ Webster 4. Hinkley points: Tjai Jackson 18, Jeremiah Warren 14, Delvin Sipple 13, Ja’Vevon Lee 10, Jeremiah Taylor 4, Xavion Davison 3, Keenan Starks 2, Xavier Starks 2

Rangeview 112, Prairie View 29

Rangeview points: Christian Speller 30, Obi Agbim 19, Cade Palmer 11, Tasontai Brown 9, Isaiah Hayes 9, Jayden Foster 8, Isaiah Sweetwine 7, Jovaughn Wright 6, Christopher Speller 5, Ronnie Hatch 4, Isaiah Jamison 2

Smoky Hill 85, George Washington 76

Score by quarters:

Geo. Wash.  20  20  17  19 — 76

Smoky Hill   16  23  17  29 — 85

Smoky Hill points: Jalen Weaver 27, Anthony Harris 14, DeAngelo Horn 12, Quinten Rock 12, Dylan Sanders 9, Dasani Darnell 3, Anthony Latham 3, Jordan Whitaker 3, Maurice Walker II 1

Vista PEAK 75, Brighton 61

Score by quarters:

Brighton     18  11  17  15 — 61

Vista PEAK  16  23  14  22 — 75

Vista PEAK points: Jalen Carrizales 19, Curtis Stovall 14, AJ Lacabe 12, Teon Thomas 11, Sayo Owolabi 9, Latrell Knoblock-Jackson 3, Devin Cisneros 2, Tamar Smith 2, A’jzhan Williams 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 63, Mountain Vista 54

Hinkley 51, Gateway 46

Score by quarters:

Hinkley   2  20  14  15 — 51

Gateway  2  11  16  17 — 46

Rangeview 58, Prairie View 29

Score by quarters:

Prairie View  5    7  12  5 — 29

Rangeview    9  21  22  6 — 58

Thornton 54, Aurora Central 31

Score by quarters:

Thornton     11  16  19   8 — 54

Aur. Central   8   2  11  10 — 31

Aurora Central points: Aryannah McClain 20, Ashonna Harlan 9, Germaine Bamureke 2

Vista PEAK 60, Brighton 52

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK  11  12  25  12 — 60

Brighton     15  14  12    9 — 52

