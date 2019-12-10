AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Dec. 9, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 59, Thornton 38

Hinkley 66, Gateway 64

Score by quarters:

Gateway 15 15 22 12 — 64

Hinkley 14 15 23 14 — 66

Gateway points: Maliq Alford 16, Erick Covington 16, DJ Wilson 12, Sedrick Dean 11, Will McGee 4, RJ Webster 4. Hinkley points: Tjai Jackson 18, Jeremiah Warren 14, Delvin Sipple 13, Ja’Vevon Lee 10, Jeremiah Taylor 4, Xavion Davison 3, Keenan Starks 2, Xavier Starks 2

Rangeview 112, Prairie View 29

Rangeview points: Christian Speller 30, Obi Agbim 19, Cade Palmer 11, Tasontai Brown 9, Isaiah Hayes 9, Jayden Foster 8, Isaiah Sweetwine 7, Jovaughn Wright 6, Christopher Speller 5, Ronnie Hatch 4, Isaiah Jamison 2

Smoky Hill 85, George Washington 76

Score by quarters:

Geo. Wash. 20 20 17 19 — 76

Smoky Hill 16 23 17 29 — 85

Smoky Hill points: Jalen Weaver 27, Anthony Harris 14, DeAngelo Horn 12, Quinten Rock 12, Dylan Sanders 9, Dasani Darnell 3, Anthony Latham 3, Jordan Whitaker 3, Maurice Walker II 1

Vista PEAK 75, Brighton 61

Score by quarters:

Brighton 18 11 17 15 — 61

Vista PEAK 16 23 14 22 — 75

Vista PEAK points: Jalen Carrizales 19, Curtis Stovall 14, AJ Lacabe 12, Teon Thomas 11, Sayo Owolabi 9, Latrell Knoblock-Jackson 3, Devin Cisneros 2, Tamar Smith 2, A’jzhan Williams 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 63, Mountain Vista 54

Hinkley 51, Gateway 46

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 2 20 14 15 — 51

Gateway 2 11 16 17 — 46

Rangeview 58, Prairie View 29

Score by quarters:

Prairie View 5 7 12 5 — 29

Rangeview 9 21 22 6 — 58

Thornton 54, Aurora Central 31

Score by quarters:

Thornton 11 16 19 8 — 54

Aur. Central 8 2 11 10 — 31

Aurora Central points: Aryannah McClain 20, Ashonna Harlan 9, Germaine Bamureke 2

Vista PEAK 60, Brighton 52

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 11 12 25 12 — 60

Brighton 15 14 12 9 — 52