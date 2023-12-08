AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rangeview 85, Regis Groff 46

Rangeview points: Archie Weatherspoon V 22, Royce Edwards 19, Yasin Sekue 12, Mareon Chapman 9, Demetrius Bailey 9, Elijah Denney 5, Allen Ervin 5, Kenny Black-Knox 4

Regis Jesuit 68, Valley Vista (Arizona) 46

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 13 19 19 17 — 68

Valley Vista 13 10 7 16 — 46

Regis Jesuit points: Eric Fiedler 19, Alec Roumph 18, Damarius Taylor 16, Lucas Dickinson 9, Deion Cesario-Scott 2, Joseph Haubert 2, Mason Marshall 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Golden 58, Aurora Central 22

Mt. Zion Prep Academy 59, Regis Jesuit 45

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 12 11 8 14 — 45

Mt. Zion Prep 16 9 12 22 — 59

Regis Jesuit points: Hana Belibi 19, Iliana Greene 14, Coryn Watts 8, Jane Rumpf 4

Battle of the Rockies (at Rocky Mountain H.S.)

First round: Fossil Ridge 56, Rangeview 48

Centaurus Invitational (at Centaurus H.S.)

Consolation semifinal: Mountain Range 62, Smoky Hill 28

Wildcat Classic (at Fruita Monument H.S.)

Fruita Monument 51, Eaglecrest 36

BOYS WRESTLING

Douglas County 42, Overland 21

120 pounds: Michael Cervantes (Douglas County) pinned James Wethington (Overland), 0:37; 126 pounds: Hudson Anderson (Douglas County) won by forfeit; 132 pounds: Nick Webb (Douglas County) pinned Riley Dellinger (Overland), 6:12; 138 pounds: Xavier Bears (Douglas County) won by forfeit; 144 pounds: Noah Escamilla (Douglas County) won by forfeit; 150 pounds: Eric Kelly (Overland) pinned Charleton Hixenbaugh (Douglas County), 1:40; 157 pounds: James Rada Scales (Overland) pinned Connor McFarlin (Douglas County), 8:06; 175 pounds: Luke Rusin (Douglas County) pinned Isvande Siyfiyev (Overland), 3:22; 190 pounds: Jarrius Ward (Overland) dec. JC Valdez (Douglas County), 9-3; 215 pounds: Ethan Alumbaugh (Douglas County) pinned Abraham Figueroa (Overland), 4:26; 285 pounds: Silver Velasquez DeLao (Overland) pinned Jack Hurlbirt (Douglas County), 2:52

Eaglecrest 69, Cherry Creek 11

106 pounds: Blake Saddler (Eaglecrest) pinned Taras Holley (Cherry Creek), 2:42; 113 pounds: Liam Takacs (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 120 pounds: Adonias Cantu (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 126 pounds: Ethan Diaz (Eaglecrest) pinned Edward Halleberg (Cherry Creek), 3:00; 132 pounds: Damian Payan (Eaglecrest) pinned Tanner Spring (Cherry Creek), 3:13; 138 pounds: Alijah Galbadon (Eaglecrest) pinned Daniel Dikovitskiy (Cherry Creek), 3:04; 144 pounds: Ethan Maughan (Eaglecrest) dec. Xzavier Tixier (Cherry Creek), 11-9; 150 pounds: Oscar Hinojos (Eaglecrest) pinned Cannon Calderone (Cherry Creek), 3:42; 157 pounds: Ethan Johnston (Eaglecrest) pinned Asher Schoonover (Cherry Creek), 3:00; 165 pounds: Matthew Luhring (Cherry Creek) won by forfeit; 175 pounds: Thayne Lundy (Eaglecrest) pinned Henderson Cabell (Cherry Creek), 1:42; 190 pounds: Dalton Leivian (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 215 pounds: Jake Howell (Cherry Creek) tech. fall Riley Neumeyer (Eaglecrest), 16-1; 285 pounds: Braden Conroy (Eaglecrest) pinned Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais (Cherry Creek), 0:42

Grandview 79, Adams City 0

106 pounds: Kyle Menuez (Grandview) pinned Nickolas Villalobos-Estrada (Adams City), 1:08; 113 pounds: JR Ortega (Grandview) maj. dec. Christian Trujillo-Quintana (Adams City), 10-0; 120 pounds: Graeson Streit (Grandview) pinned Marcos LaCrue (Adams City), 1:51; 126 pounds: Braxton Widrikis (Grandview) pinned Aiden Fulks (Adams City), 2:24; 132 pounds: Nehemiah Quintana (Grandview) pinned Derek Norwood (Adams City), 0:20; 138 pounds: Andrew Krutzsch (Grandview) pinned Hector Garcia-Silva (Adams City), 3:39; 144 pounds: Gabriel Resendez (Grandview) maj. dec. Azaiah Ortega (Adams City), 9-1; 150 pounds: David McCurdy (Grandview) pinned Manuel Guardiola-Rodriguez (Adams City), 1:02; 157 pounds: Gunner Lopez (Grandview) tech. fall Axel Ortiz (Adams City), 17-0; 165 pounds: Charlie Herting (Grandview) won by forfeit; 175 pounds: Dylan McMahon (Grandview) pinned Ivan Caldera (Adams City), 1:52; 190 pounds: Preston Baker (Grandview) pinned Tyler Parry (Adams City), 0:26; 215 pounds: Marcus Nesbitt (Grandview) pinned Edwin Cassillas-Sanchez (Adams City), 0:16; 285 pounds: Leland Day (Grandview) pinned Karol Madrigal (Adams City), 3:39

Regis Jesuit 64, Heritage 13

106 pounds: Dane Anderson (Regis Jesuit) won by forfeit; 113 pounds: Richard Avila (Regis Jesuit) won by forfeit; 120 pounds: Tyler Bagnall (Heritage) won by forfeit; 126 pounds: Richard Carrier (Regis Jesuit) pinned Rylan Engelbert (Heritage), 2:36; 132 pounds: Cayden McNellis (Regis Jesuit) pinned Colin Walsh (Heritage), 2:03; 138 pounds: Connor Mohr (Regis Jesuit) maj. dec. Bolton Coffman (Heritage), 13-3; 144 pounds: Daniel Lantz (Regis Jesuit) pinned Andrew Keena (Heritage), 2:37; 150 pounds: Ryan Curran (Regis Jesuit) pinned Jacob Ferris (Heritage), 2:08; 157 pounds: Garrett Reece (Regis Jesuit) won by forfeit; 165 pounds: Chris Kidd (Heritage) dec. Warrick Stanley (Regis Jesuit), 9-5; 175 pounds: Doliber III Gary (Heritage) maj. dec. Brice Newton (Regis Jesuit), 15-3; 190 pounds: Durrell Barber (Regis Jesuit) pinned Jonah Day (Heritage), 1:33; 215 pounds: Charlie Gross (Regis Jesuit) won by forfeit; 285 pounds: Daniel Lovato (Regis Jesuit) won by forfeit

GIRLS WRESTLING

Douglas County 48, Overland 18

100 pounds: Ellena Berhe (Overland) won by forfeit; 105 pounds: Mihret Shimels (Overland) won by forfeit; 110 pounds: Arianna Sanchez (Douglas County) pinned Aspen Blundell (Overland), 1:32; 125 pounds: Mackenna Rozell (Douglas County) pinned Zamira Polk (Overland), 1:31; 130 pounds: Zaret Silva Lopez (Douglas County) pinned Brooklyn Pippins (Overland), 0:23; 135 pounds: Ashley Kim (Douglas County) pinned Olive Melius (Overland), 1:33; 140 pounds: Mikiera Miller (Douglas County) won by forfeit; 145 pounds: Dureti Abdulkadir (Overland) pinned Hannah Smith (Douglas County), 6:13; 155 pounds: Lindsey Rusin (Douglas County) pinned Carter Steine (Overland), 1:12; 190 pounds: Emiliana Mendoza (Douglas County) pinned Deb Asefa (Overland), 0:46; 235 pounds: Elizabeth Sandy (Douglas County) pinned Ruth Worknhe (Overland), 3:17

Eaglecrest 48, Columbine 28

110 pounds: Lily Homant (Eaglecrest) pinned Alicia Denorch (Columbine), 3:36; 115 pounds: Alexis Archuleta (Columbine) maj. dec. Lailah Williams (Eaglecrest), 9-1; 120 pounds: Halo MacMillan (Columbine) pinned Jordan Heibult (Eaglecrest), 5:52; 125 pounds: Brooklyn Garcia (Columbine) pinned Jazmyn Roberts (Eaglecrest), 4:00; 130 pounds: Angelina Padia (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 135 pounds: Makena Heston (Columbine) won by forfeit; 140 pounds: Lucy Leen (Columbine) pinned Zoe Hebert (Eaglecrest), 0:44; 145 pounds: Alaysia Ornelas (Eaglecrest) pinned Maddy Cooley (Columbine), 1:14; 155 pounds: Audrey Gimany (Eaglecrest) pinned Lee Liberton (Columbine), 2:26; 170 pounds: Brenna Brummet (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 190 pounds: Double forfeit; 235 pounds: Echo Tremeear (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 100 pounds: Chasey Karabell (Eaglecrest) pinned Grace Rodriquez (Columbine), 1:55; 105 pounds: Milar Little (Eaglecrest) pinned Madison Henderson (Columbine), 3:07

