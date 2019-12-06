AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Overland 62, ThunderRidge 56
Score by quarters:
Overland 18 12 19 13 — 62
ThunderRidge 10 12 15 19 — 56
Hoophall Classic (Arizona)
Coronado Del Sol 48, Regis Jesuit 28
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Douglas County 60, Smoky Hill 49
Palmer Tip-Off
Rangeview 62, Pueblo East 34
She Got Game Classic (Dallas)
Grandview 78, IMG Academy (Florida) 43
Skyline Falcon Challenge
Vista PEAK 55, Thompson Valley 47
WRESTLING
Eaglecrest 57, Smoky Hill 12
GIRLS SWIMMING
Arapahoe 104, Smoky Hill 81
Cherokee Trail def. Overland
Gateway def. Adams City
Regis Jesuit 148, Chaparral 37