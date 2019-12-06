AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Overland 62, ThunderRidge 56

Score by quarters:

Overland 18 12 19 13 — 62

ThunderRidge 10 12 15 19 — 56

Hoophall Classic (Arizona)

Coronado Del Sol 48, Regis Jesuit 28

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Douglas County 60, Smoky Hill 49

Palmer Tip-Off

Rangeview 62, Pueblo East 34

She Got Game Classic (Dallas)

Grandview 78, IMG Academy (Florida) 43

Skyline Falcon Challenge

Vista PEAK 55, Thompson Valley 47

WRESTLING

Eaglecrest 57, Smoky Hill 12

GIRLS SWIMMING

Arapahoe 104, Smoky Hill 81

Cherokee Trail def. Overland

Gateway def. Adams City

Regis Jesuit 148, Chaparral 37