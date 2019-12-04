AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest 61, Legend 54
Highlands Ranch 70, Smoky Hill 64
Overland 63, Regis Jesuit 60
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest 76, Heritage 25
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 23 21 18 14 — 76
Heritage 3 4 11 7 — 25
Regis Jesuit 64, Doherty 48
Skyline Falcon Challenge
Vista PEAK 69, DSST-Montview 19
Score by quarters:
DSST-Montview 2 6 9 2 — 19
Vista PEAK 22 20 13 14 — 69