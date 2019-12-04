AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 61, Legend 54

Highlands Ranch 70, Smoky Hill 64

Overland 63, Regis Jesuit 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 76, Heritage 25

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 23 21 18 14 — 76

Heritage 3 4 11 7 — 25

Regis Jesuit 64, Doherty 48

Skyline Falcon Challenge

Vista PEAK 69, DSST-Montview 19

Score by quarters:

DSST-Montview 2 6 9 2 — 19

Vista PEAK 22 20 13 14 — 69