Eaglecrest senior Zion Ruckard (5) gets to the basket for a layup during the second half of the Raptors’ 61-54 non-league boys basketball win over Legend on Dec. 3, 2019, at Eaglecrest High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 61, Legend 54

Highlands Ranch 70, Smoky Hill 64

Overland 63, Regis Jesuit 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 76, Heritage 25

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest  23  21  18  14 — 76

Heritage       3   4   11   7 — 25

Regis Jesuit 64, Doherty 48

Skyline Falcon Challenge

Vista PEAK 69, DSST-Montview 19

Score by quarters:

DSST-Montview   2   6    9    2 — 19

Vista PEAK        22  20  13  14 — 69

