Hinkley’s Camilla Davis (15) is cut off by Smoky Hill’s Nyubuath Tuom during the first quarter of a non-league girls basketball game on Dec. 2, 2019, at Hinkley High School. The Buffaloes edged the Thunderbirds 49-46. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Dec. 2, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gateway 63, Westminster 60

Score by quarters:

Gateway       15  15  10  23 — 63

Westminster  11  17  16  16 — 60

Gateway points: Maliq Alford 24, DJ Wilson 16, Sedrick Dean 7, Erick Covington 6, RJ Webster 4, Drevon Thompson 3, Antwuan Smith 2, Will McGee 1

Grandview 51, Doherty 47

Score by quarters:

Doherty      15  8   9  15 — 47

Grandview  17  6  17  11 — 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chaparral 48, Overland 32

Cherokee Trail 79, Rangeview 61

Smoky Hill 49, Hinkley 46

