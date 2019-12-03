AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Dec. 2, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gateway 63, Westminster 60

Score by quarters:

Gateway 15 15 10 23 — 63

Westminster 11 17 16 16 — 60

Gateway points: Maliq Alford 24, DJ Wilson 16, Sedrick Dean 7, Erick Covington 6, RJ Webster 4, Drevon Thompson 3, Antwuan Smith 2, Will McGee 1

Grandview 51, Doherty 47

Score by quarters:

Doherty 15 8 9 15 — 47

Grandview 17 6 17 11 — 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chaparral 48, Overland 32

Cherokee Trail 79, Rangeview 61

Smoky Hill 49, Hinkley 46