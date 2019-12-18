AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Douglas County 79, Hinkley 65
Score by quarters:
Hinkley 15 17 8 25 — 65
Douglas Co. 15 27 23 14 — 79
Hinkley points: Jeremiah Taylor 14, Ja’Vevon Lee 13, Jeremiah Warren 13, Xavion Davison 12, Tjai Jackson 9, Taveon Long 2, Xavier Starks 2
Eaglecrest 63, Fairview 62 (OT)
Score by quarters:
Fairview 11 18 15 13 5 — 62
Eaglecrest 17 11 11 18 6 — 63
Eaglecrest points: Zion Ruckard 22, Ty Robinson 15, Skylar Wilson 12, Seyi Oladipo 7, Donovan Stilson 5, Adrian Price 2
Smoky Hill 80, Northglenn 40
Vista PEAK 47, Heritage 42
Ralston Valley Roundup (scoreboard/schedule)
First round: Mountain Range 69, Aurora Central 49
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 13 12 11 13 — 49
Mtn. Range 14 19 18 18 — 69
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail 62, Denver East 48
Score by quarters:
Denver East 8 10 16 14 — 48
Cher. Trail 9 18 22 13 — 62
Cherokee Trail points: Makayla Hemingway 18, Dominique Rodriguez 14, Mia Collins 9, Destinee Paulk 8, Natalia Leu-Pierre 4, Sierra Culbreath 4, Campbell Faust 2, Adrianna Lee 2
GIRLS SWIMMING
Rangeview 98, Eaglecrest 88
Regis Jesuit 108, Heritage 64