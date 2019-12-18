AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Douglas County 79, Hinkley 65

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 15 17 8 25 — 65

Douglas Co. 15 27 23 14 — 79

Hinkley points: Jeremiah Taylor 14, Ja’Vevon Lee 13, Jeremiah Warren 13, Xavion Davison 12, Tjai Jackson 9, Taveon Long 2, Xavier Starks 2

Eaglecrest 63, Fairview 62 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Fairview 11 18 15 13 5 — 62

Eaglecrest 17 11 11 18 6 — 63

Eaglecrest points: Zion Ruckard 22, Ty Robinson 15, Skylar Wilson 12, Seyi Oladipo 7, Donovan Stilson 5, Adrian Price 2

Smoky Hill 80, Northglenn 40

Vista PEAK 47, Heritage 42

Ralston Valley Roundup (scoreboard/schedule)



First round: Mountain Range 69, Aurora Central 49

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 13 12 11 13 — 49

Mtn. Range 14 19 18 18 — 69

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 62, Denver East 48

Score by quarters:

Denver East 8 10 16 14 — 48

Cher. Trail 9 18 22 13 — 62

Cherokee Trail points: Makayla Hemingway 18, Dominique Rodriguez 14, Mia Collins 9, Destinee Paulk 8, Natalia Leu-Pierre 4, Sierra Culbreath 4, Campbell Faust 2, Adrianna Lee 2

GIRLS SWIMMING

Rangeview 98, Eaglecrest 88

Regis Jesuit 108, Heritage 64