AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 63, Denver North 48

Bear Creek Invitational

First round: Arapahoe 60, Vista PEAK 46

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe 13 12 13 22 — 60

Vista PEAK 5 14 19 8 — 46

Cleveland Invitational (New Mexico)

La Cueva (New Mexico) 70, Eaglecrest 62

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Battle of the Rockies Tournament

First round: Eaglecrest 50, Poudre 43

GIRLS SWIMMING

Brighton 138, Hinkley 45

Gateway 78, Westminster 75

REGIS JESUIT 129, THUNDERRIDGE 57

200 yard medley relay — 1. Regis Jesuit A (Parker Biley, Rosie Jump, Greta Leege, Faith Marsicek), 1 minute, 49.79 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Regis Jesuit B (Sophia Frei, Catherine Bradac, Sophia Mitsuoka, Kylar Cronin), 1:54.83 (5ASQT); 3. ThunderRidge A, 1:57.24 (5ASQT); 4. Regis Jesuit C (Hannah Hubka, Olivia Ruomph, Josie West, Julie Plumleigh), 2:01.86 (5ASQT); 5. ThunderRidge B, 2:02.80 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Samantha Aguirre (Regis Jesuit), 2 minute, 1.26 seconds (5ASQT); 2. P. Croston (ThunderRidge), 2:02.12 (5ASQT); 3. Kenna Cashman (Regis Jesuit), 2:02.32 (5ASQT); 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Ellie Lopez (Regis Jesuit), 2 minutes, 12.18 seconds (5ASQT); 2. K. Mallory (ThunderRidge), 2:13.51 (5ASQT); 3. Catherine Bradac (Regis Jesuit), 2:15.33 (5ASQT); 4. Manna Nelson (Regis Jesuit), 2:17.13 (5ASQT); 50 yard freestyle — 1. Grace Dale (Regis Jesuit), 25.02 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Shelby Enderlein (Regis Jesuit), 25.51 (5ASQT); 1-meter diving — 1. E. Drazek (ThunderRidge), 200.80 points (11.4dd); 100 yard butterfly — 1. M. Mallory (ThunderRidge), 1 minute, 0.81 seconds (5ASQT); 100 yard freestyle — 1. Parker Biley (Regis Jesuit), 54.41 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Greta Leege (Regis Jesuit), 55.74 (5ASQT); 500 yard freestyle — 1. Manna Nelson (Regis Jesuit), 5 minutes, 24.04 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Ellie Lopez (Regis Jesuit), 5:29.01 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Regis Jesuit A (Ariana Mitsuoka, Faith Marsicek, Isalina Colsman, Grace Dale), 1 minute, 41.56 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Regis Jesuit B (Julie Plumleigh, Kylar Cronin, Shelby Enderlein, Greta Leege), 1:44.75 (5ASQT); 3. Regis Jesuit C (Franna Hutchens, Samantha Aguirre, Ava Leege, Molly Nichols), 1:46.88 (5ASQT); 100 yard backstroke — 1. K. Mallory (ThunderRidge), 1 minute, 0.06 seconds (5ASQT); 2. M. Mallory (ThunderRidge), 1:01.75 (5ASQT); 3. Sophia Mitsuoka (Regis Jesuit), 1:02.94 (5ASQT); 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Kenna Cashman (Regis Jesuit), 1 minute, 11.61 seconds (5ASQT); 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Regis Jesuit A (Grace Dale, Isalina Colsman, Rosie Jump, Parker Biley), 3 minutes, 41.87 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Regis Jesuit B (Shelby Enderlein, Samantha Aguirre, Ellie Lopez, Sophia Mitsuoka), 3:46.59 (5ASQT); 3. ThunderRidge A, 3:51.15 (5ASQT); 4. Regis Jesuit C (Catherine Bradac, Franna Hutchens, Kenna Cashman, Molly Nichols), 3:53.51