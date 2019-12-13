Hinkley sophomore Alyssa Lutz takes stroke on her way to victory in the 100 yard freestyle in the EMAC girls swimming dual meet between the Thunderbirds and Brighton on Dec. 12, 2019, at Hinkley High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 63, Denver North 48

Bear Creek Invitational

First round: Arapahoe 60, Vista PEAK 46

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe  13  12  13  22 — 60

Vista PEAK  5  14  19    8 — 46

Cleveland Invitational (New Mexico)

La Cueva (New Mexico) 70, Eaglecrest 62

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Battle of the Rockies Tournament

First round: Eaglecrest 50, Poudre 43

GIRLS SWIMMING

Brighton 138, Hinkley 45

Gateway 78, Westminster 75

REGIS JESUIT 129, THUNDERRIDGE 57

200 yard medley relay — 1. Regis Jesuit A (Parker Biley, Rosie Jump, Greta Leege, Faith Marsicek), 1 minute, 49.79 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Regis Jesuit B (Sophia Frei, Catherine Bradac, Sophia Mitsuoka, Kylar Cronin), 1:54.83 (5ASQT); 3. ThunderRidge A, 1:57.24 (5ASQT); 4. Regis Jesuit C (Hannah Hubka, Olivia Ruomph, Josie West, Julie Plumleigh), 2:01.86 (5ASQT); 5. ThunderRidge B, 2:02.80 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Samantha Aguirre (Regis Jesuit), 2 minute, 1.26 seconds (5ASQT); 2. P. Croston (ThunderRidge), 2:02.12 (5ASQT); 3. Kenna Cashman (Regis Jesuit), 2:02.32 (5ASQT); 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Ellie Lopez (Regis Jesuit), 2 minutes, 12.18 seconds (5ASQT); 2. K. Mallory (ThunderRidge), 2:13.51 (5ASQT); 3. Catherine Bradac (Regis Jesuit), 2:15.33 (5ASQT); 4. Manna Nelson (Regis Jesuit), 2:17.13 (5ASQT); 50 yard freestyle — 1. Grace Dale (Regis Jesuit), 25.02 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Shelby Enderlein (Regis Jesuit), 25.51 (5ASQT); 1-meter diving — 1. E. Drazek (ThunderRidge), 200.80 points (11.4dd); 100 yard butterfly — 1. M. Mallory (ThunderRidge), 1 minute, 0.81 seconds (5ASQT); 100 yard freestyle — 1. Parker Biley (Regis Jesuit), 54.41 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Greta Leege (Regis Jesuit), 55.74 (5ASQT); 500 yard freestyle — 1. Manna Nelson (Regis Jesuit), 5 minutes, 24.04 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Ellie Lopez (Regis Jesuit), 5:29.01 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Regis Jesuit A (Ariana Mitsuoka, Faith Marsicek, Isalina Colsman, Grace Dale), 1 minute, 41.56 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Regis Jesuit B (Julie Plumleigh, Kylar Cronin, Shelby Enderlein, Greta Leege), 1:44.75 (5ASQT); 3. Regis Jesuit C (Franna Hutchens, Samantha Aguirre, Ava Leege, Molly Nichols), 1:46.88 (5ASQT); 100 yard backstroke — 1. K. Mallory (ThunderRidge), 1 minute, 0.06 seconds (5ASQT); 2. M. Mallory (ThunderRidge), 1:01.75 (5ASQT); 3. Sophia Mitsuoka (Regis Jesuit), 1:02.94 (5ASQT); 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Kenna Cashman (Regis Jesuit), 1 minute, 11.61 seconds (5ASQT); 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Regis Jesuit A (Grace Dale, Isalina Colsman, Rosie Jump, Parker Biley), 3 minutes, 41.87 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Regis Jesuit B (Shelby Enderlein, Samantha Aguirre, Ellie Lopez, Sophia Mitsuoka), 3:46.59 (5ASQT); 3. ThunderRidge A, 3:51.15 (5ASQT); 4. Regis Jesuit C (Catherine Bradac, Franna Hutchens, Kenna Cashman, Molly Nichols), 3:53.51

