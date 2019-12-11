AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boulder 54, Regis Jesuit 46

Score by quarters:

Boulder 12 8 13 21 — 54

Regis Jesuit 13 3 9 21 — 46

Eaglecrest 86, Douglas County 69

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 25 31 21 9 — 86

Douglas Co. 16 23 15 15 — 69

Eaglecrest points: Skylar Wilson 24, Ty Robinson 17, Ethan Ranzenberger 16, Zion Ruckard 13, Adrian Price 8, Seyi Oladipo 5, Braden Miller 2, Donovan Stilson 1

Grandview 56, Lincoln 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 60, Rangeview 55

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 10 15 11 19 — 55

Eaglecrest 14 6 27 13 — 60

Rangeview points: Grace Solarin 17, Brianna Linnear 15, Ny’Era West 14, Amari Bullock 4, Genesis Sweetwine 3, Amya Winfrey 2; Eaglecrest points: Jadyn Ross 22, Dalys McGuinnis 14, Laci Roffle 13, Jaedyn Martin 4, Maddie Unrein 3, Lydia Dickens 2, Alexis Dixon 2

Regis Jesuit 62, Mullen 55

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 15 10 18 19 — 62

Mullen 11 26 7 11 — 55

Regis Jesuit points: Avery VanSickle 26, Jada Moore 20, Samantha Jones 8, Nia McKenzie 4, Madden McHugh 2, Colleen Mulbarger 2

Fairview Festival

First round: Fairview 81, Smoky Hill 41

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 9 18 6 8 — 41

Fairview 21 18 24 18 — 81