AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Doherty 62, Grandview 50
Score by quarters:
Grandview 2 14 14 20 — 50
Doherty 12 12 19 19 — 62
Eaglecrest 86, Mountain Range 42
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 24 19 20 23 — 86
Mtn. Range 11 8 15 8 — 42
Eaglecrest points: LaDavian King 16, Garrett Barger 13, Lucas Kalimba 13, Jason Noone 10, Cam Chapa 9, Gavin Gallegos 9, Kris Coleman 8, Sir Devin Roberts 6, La’Quince York 2
Lakewood 54, Hinkley 33
Regis Jesuit 72, Overland 65
Overland points: Siraaj Ali 28, Ronald Henry 10, TJ Manuel 10, Dontae Graham 9, Aidan Perez 6, Mehki McNeal 2
ThunderRidge 75, Rangeview 45
Score by quarters:
ThunderRidge 20 16 15 24 — 75
Rangeview 13 11 13 8 — 45
Rangeview points: Kenny Black-Knox 18, Royce Edwards 9, Darris Davenport 6, Mareon Chapman 4, Demetrius Bailey 3, Jus’tus McDonald 2, Archie Witherspoon V 2, Elijah Denney 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail 59, Highlands Ranch 40
Score by quarters:
Cherokee Trail 12 15 15 17 — 59
Highlands Ranch 12 11 7 10 — 40
Overland 68, Greeley West 27
Regis Jesuit 79, Arapahoe 57
Score by quarters:
Arapahoe 11 15 17 14 — 57
Regis Jesuit 16 23 22 18 — 79
Regis Jesuit points: Jane Rumpf 22, Coryn Watts 17, Hana Belibi 14, Mallory Neff 10, Iliana Greene 8, Jada Hodges 6, Izzy Davies 2
Best In The Nest (at Horizon H.S.)
Horizon 45, Rangeview 26
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 6 8 6 6 — 26
Horizon 13 7 12 13 — 45
Windsor 55, Vista PEAK Prep 38
Score by quarters:
Windsor 23 12 11 9 — 55
Vista PEAK Prep 6 12 9 11 — 38
GIRLS SWIMMING
Grandview 111, Chaparral 72
Smoky Hill 127, Eaglecrest 58
200 yard medley relay — 1. Smoky Hill A (Caroline Kaiser, Eve Niemann, Mya Noffsinger, Alana Behrens), 1 minute, 55.70 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Smoky Hill B (Tess Durrell, Greta Smolenski, Vanessa Obot, Brianna Obot), 2:01.24 (5ASQT); 3. Eaglecrest A (Xuan-Nguyen Do, Cailyn Baldermann, Mila Huseby, Shannon Beaulieu), 2:01.32 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Cameryn Walkup (Smoky Hill), 1 minute, 57.52 seconds (5ASQT); 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Mya Noffsinger (Smoky Hill), 2 minutes, 14.56 seconds (5ASQT); 50 yard freestyle — 1. Shannon Beaulieu (Eaglecrest), 26.39 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. Christianna Duthie (Smoky Hill), 189.19 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Cameryn Walkup (Smoky Hill), 1 minute, 0.44 seconds (5ASQT); 100 yard freestyle — 1. Shannon Beaulieu (Eaglecrest), 57.58 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Kaiya Ricketson (Smoky Hill), 6 minutes, 18.28 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Smoky Hill A (Cameryn Walkup, Eve Niemann, Morgan Goodrich, Alana Behrens), 1 minute, 45.96 seconds (5ASQT); 100 yard backstroke — 1. Mya Noffsinger (Smoky Hill), 1 minute, 0.54 seconds (5ASQT); 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Eve Niemann (Smoky Hill), 1 minute, 12.78 seconds (5ASQT); 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Smoky Hill A (Cameryn Walkup, Mya Noffsinger, Caroline Kaiser, Tess Durrell), 3 minutes, 53.76 seconds (5ASQT)
BOYS WRESTLING
Thornton 40, Aurora Central 27
106 pounds: Double forfeit; 113 pounds: Dominic Pacheco (Thornton) pinned Nicholias Quintero (Aurora Central); 120 pounds: Pablo Martinez (Thornton) pinned Orlando Avila (Aurora Central); 126 pounds: Jordan Aguilar (Thornton) pinned Matthew Davis (Aurora Central); 132 pounds: Rudy Martinez III (Thornton) pinned Alfonso Zamora (Aurora Central); 138 pounds: Amari Unitt (Aurora Central) dec. Joshua Rodriguez (Thornton), 10-7; 144 pounds: Emmanuel Martinez (Aurora Central) pinned Abdul Samir Sadiqi (Thornton); 150 pounds: Joshua Brooks (Thornton) pinned Jaydyn Elliott-Baker (Aurora Central); 157 pounds: Braydon Thomas (Aurora Central) won by forfeit; 165 pounds: Andrew Zike (Thornton) maj. dec. Manuel Zamora (Aurora Central), 18-8; 175 pounds: Fabrisio Nunez (Aurora Central) pinned Mansoor Mohammadi (Thornton); 190 pounds: Double forfeit; 215 pounds: David Williams (Thornton) pinned Carlos Garcia Robles (Aurora Central); 285 pounds: Emiliano Franco (Aurora Central) won by forfeit