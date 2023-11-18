AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Nov. 17, 2023:
FOOTBALL
Class 5A state quarterfinals
Chatfield 37, Grandview 28
Score by quarters:
Chatfield 14 7 9 7 — 37
Grandview 8 7 7 6 — 28
Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 3 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Xay Neto 2 receiving touchdowns; Kyler Vaughn receiving touchdown
UNIFIED BOWLING
State tournament (at Bowlero Englewood)
Team scores (total pinfall): 1. Windsor 651; 2. Silver Creek 617; 3. Pueblo Centennial 591; 4. Legend 574; 5. Northridge 564; 6. Pueblo Central 559; 7. Pueblo South 545; 8. Pomona 536; 9. Brighton 516; 10. Frederick 502; 11. Pagosa Springs 485; 12. Palmer 475; 13. RANGEVIEW 469; 14. Cheyenne Mountain 435; 15. Denver East 428; 16. Bear Creek 412; 17. Niwot 408; 18. Doherty 406; 19. Lakewood 404; 20. Northfield 396; 21. Chatfield 388; 22. AURORA CENTRAL 376; 23. Littleton 362; 24. Salida 348; 25. Eagle Valley 327; 26. Montbello 286; 27. Cherry Creek 249