AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Oct. 7, 2019:
VOLLEYBALL
Cherokee Trail def. Arapahoe 25-12, 25-17, 25-17
Cherry Creek def. Overland 25-17, 25-17, 25-17
Eaglecrest def. Grandview 25-15, 25-17, 24-26, 28-26
Mullen def. Smoky Hill 25-14, 25-23, 25-20
BOYS SOCCER
Arapahoe 9, Overland 2
Score by halves:
Overland 1 1 — 2
Arapahoe 5 4 — 9
Cherry Creek 4, Eaglecrest 0
Score by halves:
Eaglecrest 0 0 — 0
Cherry Creek 3 1 — 4
Grandview 1, Smoky Hill 0
Score by halves:
Grandview 1 0 — 1
Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0
Mullen 4, Cherokee Trail 2
Score by halves:
Mullen 2 2 — 4
Cher. Trail 1 1 — 2
SOFTBALL
Overland 14, Strive Prep-Smart Academy 1
Overland hitting: Aaliyah Crawford 2-2, 3B, 5 RBI, run; Nicole Price 2-2, RBI, 3 runs; Aajanae Henry 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Katelyn Czerpak 1-3, RBI, 2 runs; Chi’Ondra Johnson 2-2, RBI, run; Bryseida Arreola Perez 2-3, RBI, run
Rock Canyon 16, Regis Jesuit 1
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Regis Jesuit 100 — 1 2 3
Rock Canyon 60(10) — 16 14 1
LP — Regis Jesuit: Lanie Smith (1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Kendall Kersey 1-1, RBI; Kilee Stortz 1-2, run
FIELD HOCKEY
Grandview 5, Smoky Hill 0
Score by halves:
Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0
Grandview 4 1 — 5
Grandview goals: Elise Euler, Amelia Henning, Cate Lyn Tierney, Clara Tuti, Meghan Weiss. Grandview assists: Euler, Leah Hardin, Tierney, Tuti. Grandview saves: Katie Shepherd (11 shots on goal-11 saves)