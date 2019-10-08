AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Oct. 7, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail def. Arapahoe 25-12, 25-17, 25-17

Cherry Creek def. Overland 25-17, 25-17, 25-17

Eaglecrest def. Grandview 25-15, 25-17, 24-26, 28-26

Mullen def. Smoky Hill 25-14, 25-23, 25-20

BOYS SOCCER

Arapahoe 9, Overland 2

Score by halves:

Overland 1 1 — 2

Arapahoe 5 4 — 9

Cherry Creek 4, Eaglecrest 0

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest 0 0 — 0

Cherry Creek 3 1 — 4

Grandview 1, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

Grandview 1 0 — 1

Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0

Mullen 4, Cherokee Trail 2

Score by halves:

Mullen 2 2 — 4

Cher. Trail 1 1 — 2

SOFTBALL

Overland 14, Strive Prep-Smart Academy 1

Overland hitting: Aaliyah Crawford 2-2, 3B, 5 RBI, run; Nicole Price 2-2, RBI, 3 runs; Aajanae Henry 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Katelyn Czerpak 1-3, RBI, 2 runs; Chi’Ondra Johnson 2-2, RBI, run; Bryseida Arreola Perez 2-3, RBI, run

Rock Canyon 16, Regis Jesuit 1

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Regis Jesuit 100 — 1 2 3

Rock Canyon 60(10) — 16 14 1

LP — Regis Jesuit: Lanie Smith (1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Kendall Kersey 1-1, RBI; Kilee Stortz 1-2, run

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview 5, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0

Grandview 4 1 — 5

Grandview goals: Elise Euler, Amelia Henning, Cate Lyn Tierney, Clara Tuti, Meghan Weiss. Grandview assists: Euler, Leah Hardin, Tierney, Tuti. Grandview saves: Katie Shepherd (11 shots on goal-11 saves)