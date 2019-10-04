AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019:

FOOTBALL

Golden 47, Aurora Central 20

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 0 6 0 14 — 20

Golden 28 6 13 0 — 47

Grandview 14, Eaglecrest 11

Score by quarters:

Grandview 0 7 7 0 — 14

Eaglecrest 0 0 3 8 — 11

Grandview highlights: Jacob Burr rushing touchdown, passing touchdown; Noah Salazar receiving touchdown; Kahden Rullo interception. Eaglecrest highlights: Max Marsh passing touchdown; Jalen Stewart receiving touchdown; Mikell Nash 2-point conversion run; AJ Heber 38 yard field goal

Smoky Hill 43, Boulder 35

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 7 14 16 6 — 43

Boulder 7 7 14 7 — 35

Smoky Hill highlights: Obie Sanni 3 rushing touchdowns; Leslie Richardson III 2 passing touchdowns; Ryan Hollingsworth receiving touchdown; Alec Pinkowski receiving touchdown

Vista PEAK 48, Dakota Ridge 27

Score by quarters:

Dakota Ridge 0 7 14 6 — 27

Vista PEAK 7 28 13 0 — 48

Vista PEAK highlights: Victor Owens 5 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Ja’Derris Carr receiving touchdown; Roman Calzada receiving touchdown; Kai Bocalbos receiving touchdown; Calem Moore receiving touchdown; Kyshaun Green receiving touchdown; Zack Whitworth fumble return touchdown

VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail def. Cherry Creek 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23

Eaglecrest def. Arapahoe 25-13, 14-25, 25-17, 25-17

Rangeview def. Prairie View 25-11, 25-18, 25-10

Rangeview kills: Sierra Hunt 11, Elisha Davis 4. Rangeview aces: Iyanla Ayite 7. Rangeview assists: Leslie Garcia 23

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central 2, Rangeview 1

Score by halves:

Rangeview 1 0 — 1

Aurora Central 1 1 — 2

Aurora Central goals: Jose Bucio 2

Gateway 2, Prairie View 1

Score by halves:

Gateway 2 0 — 2

Prairie View 1 0 — 1

Gateway goals: Diego Ocampo 2. Gateway assist: Nicolas Saenz. Gateway saves: Jesus Ascencio (7 shots on goal-6 saves)

Mullen 2, Eaglecrest 1

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest 1 0 — 1

Mullen 1 1 — 2

Eaglecrest goal: Tyler Harshfield

Overland 4, Cherokee Trail 2

Score by halves:

Cher. Trail 1 1 — 2

Overland 4 0 — 4

Cherokee Trail goals: Nick Alter, Luke Simmons. Overland goals: Simon Liga 3, Anis Hule. Cherokee Trail assists: Brandon Wurst 2. Overland assists: Julian Mohamad, Beneyam Yifru. Cherokee Trail saves: Tyler Hill (9 shots on goal-5 saves), Justice Tyler (8 shots on goal-8 saves). Overland saves: Trent Johnson (9 shots on goal-7 saves)

Regis Jesuit 1, Rock Canyon 1 (2OT)

Score by halves:

Rock Canyon 0 1 0 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit 1 0 0 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit goal: Luke Galan. Regis Jesuit assist: Tanner Scarth

Smoky Hill 3, Arapahoe 2

Score by halves:

Arapahoe 0 2 — 2

Smoky Hill 1 2 — 3

Vista PEAK 3, Hinkley 1

Score by halves:

Hinkley 0 1 — 1

Vista PEAK 2 1 — 3

Hinkley goal: Rudy Medina. Hinkley assist: Jose Lopez. Hinkley saves: Hector Velez (6 shots on goal-3 saves)

SOFTBALL

Brighton 12, Vista PEAK 2

Northglenn 15, Hinkley 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Hinkley 000 — 0 2 1

Northglenn 3(12)x — 15 13 0

Prairie View 13, Rangeview 0

Score by innings:

Prairie View 103 36 — 13

Rangeview 000 00 — 0

LP — Rangeview: Anise Gonzalez (3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K). Rangeview hitting: Katiana Williams 2-3; Mikayla Brown 1-2, 2B; Cassie Pearson 1-2; Janeigh De La Paz 1-2

BOYS TENNIS

Cherry Creek V2 6, Overland 1

No. 1 singles — Badreddin Messaudi (Overland) def. Ryan Flora (Cherry Creek), 6-1, 5-7, 10-2; No. 2 singles — Paxton Dwyer (Cherry Creek) def. Eldin Basic (Overland), 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 singles — Arjun Batra (Cherry Creek) def. Cogan Nguyen (Overland), 6-0, 6-1; No. 1 doubles — Ainsley Elliott-Beagle/Harrison Blackwood (Cherry Creek) def. Blake Malatchi/Henry Nguyen (Overland), 6-1, 6-4; No. 2 doubles — Maverick Stansbury/Tyler Brown (Cherry Creek) def. Marcus Middleton/Ryan Graves (Overland), 6-0, 6-4; No. 3 doubles — Yarden Kellman/David Lee (Cherry Creek) def. Ilan Schinagel/Owen Snider (Overland), 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 doubles — Jake Carroll/Ethan Flora (Cherry Creek) def. Jeremiah Fey/Michael Sitorus (Overland), 6-0, 6-0

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 6, Dakota Ridge 0

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 4 2 — 6

Dakota Ridge 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit goals: Caitrin Lombardo 2, Paris Corporon, Katie Loftus, Lauren Pendergast, Annie Tartell. Regis Jesuit assists: Cate Lord 2, Megan Frontz, Ellie Johnson, Rory Shea. Regis Jesuit saves: Shay Zilvitis (1 shot on goal-1 save)