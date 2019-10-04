Rangeview’s Braidon Nourse (19) wins a ball in the air with his foot in front of Aurora Central’s Ivan Castro Perdomo (3) during the second half of an EMAC boys soccer game on Oct. 3, 2019, at Aurora Central High School. The Trojans scored late to edge the Raiders 2-1. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019:

FOOTBALL

Golden 47, Aurora Central 20

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central  0   6   0  14 — 20

Golden        28  6  13   0 — 47

Grandview 14, Eaglecrest 11

Score by quarters:

Grandview  0  7  7  0 — 14

Eaglecrest   0  0  3  8 — 11

Grandview highlights: Jacob Burr rushing touchdown, passing touchdown; Noah Salazar receiving touchdown; Kahden Rullo interception. Eaglecrest highlights: Max Marsh passing touchdown; Jalen Stewart receiving touchdown; Mikell Nash 2-point conversion run; AJ Heber 38 yard field goal

Smoky Hill 43, Boulder 35

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill  7   14  16   6 — 43

Boulder       7    7   14   7 — 35

Smoky Hill highlights: Obie Sanni 3 rushing touchdowns; Leslie Richardson III 2 passing touchdowns; Ryan Hollingsworth receiving touchdown; Alec Pinkowski receiving touchdown

Vista PEAK 48, Dakota Ridge 27

Score by quarters:

Dakota Ridge    0    7  14  6 — 27

Vista PEAK        7  28  13  0 — 48

Vista PEAK highlights: Victor Owens 5 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Ja’Derris Carr receiving touchdown; Roman Calzada receiving touchdown; Kai Bocalbos receiving touchdown; Calem Moore receiving touchdown; Kyshaun Green receiving touchdown; Zack Whitworth fumble return touchdown

VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail def. Cherry Creek 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23

Eaglecrest def. Arapahoe 25-13, 14-25, 25-17, 25-17

Rangeview def. Prairie View 25-11, 25-18, 25-10

Rangeview kills: Sierra Hunt 11, Elisha Davis 4. Rangeview aces: Iyanla Ayite 7. Rangeview assists: Leslie Garcia 23

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central 2, Rangeview 1

Score by halves:

Rangeview       1  0 — 1

Aurora Central  1  1 — 2

Aurora Central goals: Jose Bucio 2

Gateway 2, Prairie View 1

Score by halves:

Gateway      2  0 — 2

Prairie View  1  0 — 1

Gateway goals: Diego Ocampo 2. Gateway assist: Nicolas Saenz. Gateway saves: Jesus Ascencio (7 shots on goal-6 saves)

Mullen 2, Eaglecrest 1

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest  1  0 — 1

Mullen        1  1 — 2

Eaglecrest goal: Tyler Harshfield

Overland 4, Cherokee Trail 2

Score by halves:

Cher. Trail  1  1 — 2

Overland    4  0 — 4

Cherokee Trail goals: Nick Alter, Luke Simmons. Overland goals: Simon Liga 3, Anis Hule. Cherokee Trail assists: Brandon Wurst 2. Overland assists: Julian Mohamad, Beneyam Yifru. Cherokee Trail saves: Tyler Hill (9 shots on goal-5 saves), Justice Tyler (8 shots on goal-8 saves). Overland saves: Trent Johnson (9 shots on goal-7 saves)

Regis Jesuit 1, Rock Canyon 1 (2OT)

Score by halves:

Rock Canyon  0  1  0  0 — 1

Regis Jesuit    1  0  0  0 — 1

Regis Jesuit goal: Luke Galan. Regis Jesuit assist: Tanner Scarth

Smoky Hill 3, Arapahoe 2

Score by halves:

Arapahoe   0  2 — 2

Smoky Hill  1  2 — 3

Vista PEAK 3, Hinkley 1

Score by halves:

Hinkley      0  1 — 1

Vista PEAK  2  1 — 3

Hinkley goal: Rudy Medina. Hinkley assist: Jose Lopez. Hinkley saves: Hector Velez (6 shots on goal-3 saves)

SOFTBALL

Brighton 12, Vista PEAK 2

Northglenn 15, Hinkley 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Hinkley           000 —   0   2  1

Northglenn  3(12)x — 15  13 0

Prairie View 13, Rangeview 0

Score by innings:

Prairie View  103 36 — 13

Rangeview    000 00 —  0

LP — Rangeview: Anise Gonzalez (3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K). Rangeview hitting: Katiana Williams 2-3; Mikayla Brown 1-2, 2B; Cassie Pearson 1-2; Janeigh De La Paz 1-2

BOYS TENNIS

Cherry Creek V2 6, Overland 1

No. 1 singles —  Badreddin Messaudi (Overland) def. Ryan Flora (Cherry Creek), 6-1, 5-7, 10-2; No. 2 singles —  Paxton Dwyer (Cherry Creek) def. Eldin Basic (Overland), 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 singles —  Arjun Batra (Cherry Creek) def. Cogan Nguyen (Overland), 6-0, 6-1; No. 1 doubles —  Ainsley Elliott-Beagle/Harrison Blackwood (Cherry Creek) def. Blake Malatchi/Henry Nguyen (Overland), 6-1, 6-4; No. 2 doubles —  Maverick Stansbury/Tyler Brown (Cherry Creek) def. Marcus Middleton/Ryan Graves (Overland), 6-0, 6-4; No. 3 doubles —  Yarden Kellman/David Lee (Cherry Creek) def. Ilan Schinagel/Owen Snider (Overland), 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 doubles — Jake Carroll/Ethan Flora (Cherry Creek) def. Jeremiah Fey/Michael Sitorus (Overland), 6-0, 6-0

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 6, Dakota Ridge 0

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit    4  2 — 6

Dakota Ridge  0  0 — 0

Regis Jesuit goals: Caitrin Lombardo 2, Paris Corporon, Katie Loftus, Lauren Pendergast, Annie Tartell. Regis Jesuit assists: Cate Lord 2, Megan Frontz, Ellie Johnson, Rory Shea. Regis Jesuit saves: Shay Zilvitis (1 shot on goal-1 save)

