AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019:

VOLLEYBALL

Castle View def. Regis Jesuit 25-10, 30-28, 25-18

Rangeview def. Northglenn 25-15, 25-10, 25-11

Vista PEAK def. Gateway 25-8, 25-11, 25-8

Vista PEAK kills: Joy Aburto 9, Kirsten Anderson 7, Mikayla Jones 6. Vista PEAK aces: Jena Crawford 3. Vista PEAK digs: Kirsten Anderson 7. Vista PEAK assists: Jena Crawford 18, Lindsay Fernandez 8

Centennial League Challenge

Cherokee Trail def. Mullen 25-17, 25-15, 25-18

Eaglecrest def. Smoky Hill 25-12, 25-10, 25-8

Grandview def. Overland 25-12, 25-20, 25-11

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central 3, Westminster 0

Score by halves:

Aur. Central 1 2 — 3

Westminster 0 0 — 0

Aurora Central goals: Jose Bucio 2, Bryan Renteria. Aurora Central assists: Felipe Hernandez 2, Clever Sibomana

Grandview 4, Cherokee Trail 1

Score by halves:

Cher. Trail 0 1 — 1

Grandview 4 0 — 4

Cherokee Trail goal: Joey Harper

Hinkley 6, Brighton 1

Score by halves:

Brighton 0 1 — 1

Hinkley 1 5 — 6

Hinkley goals: Tony Lopez 2, Cherubin Dolliance, Victor Muro, Edgar Rico, Shandelle Quintanilla. Hinkley assists: Rudy Medina 3. Hinkley saves: Hector Velez (4 shots on goal-3 saves)

Overland 2, Mullen 0

Score by halves:

Mullen 0 0 — 0

Overland 0 2 — 2

Regis Jesuit 2, ThunderRidge 0

Score by halves:

ThunderRidge 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 0 2 — 2

Regis Jesuit goals: Nico Correa, Eli Hilt. Regis Jesuit assist: Tanner Scarth

Smoky Hill 3, Eaglecrest 0

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest 0 0 — 0

Smoky Hill 0 3 — 3

Smoky Hill goals: Bryant Becerra 2, Nyasha Mpondi