AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019:
VOLLEYBALL
Castle View def. Regis Jesuit 25-10, 30-28, 25-18
Rangeview def. Northglenn 25-15, 25-10, 25-11
Vista PEAK def. Gateway 25-8, 25-11, 25-8
Vista PEAK kills: Joy Aburto 9, Kirsten Anderson 7, Mikayla Jones 6. Vista PEAK aces: Jena Crawford 3. Vista PEAK digs: Kirsten Anderson 7. Vista PEAK assists: Jena Crawford 18, Lindsay Fernandez 8
Centennial League Challenge
Cherokee Trail def. Mullen 25-17, 25-15, 25-18
Eaglecrest def. Smoky Hill 25-12, 25-10, 25-8
Grandview def. Overland 25-12, 25-20, 25-11
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central 3, Westminster 0
Score by halves:
Aur. Central 1 2 — 3
Westminster 0 0 — 0
Aurora Central goals: Jose Bucio 2, Bryan Renteria. Aurora Central assists: Felipe Hernandez 2, Clever Sibomana
Grandview 4, Cherokee Trail 1
Score by halves:
Cher. Trail 0 1 — 1
Grandview 4 0 — 4
Cherokee Trail goal: Joey Harper
Hinkley 6, Brighton 1
Score by halves:
Brighton 0 1 — 1
Hinkley 1 5 — 6
Hinkley goals: Tony Lopez 2, Cherubin Dolliance, Victor Muro, Edgar Rico, Shandelle Quintanilla. Hinkley assists: Rudy Medina 3. Hinkley saves: Hector Velez (4 shots on goal-3 saves)
Overland 2, Mullen 0
Score by halves:
Mullen 0 0 — 0
Overland 0 2 — 2
Regis Jesuit 2, ThunderRidge 0
Score by halves:
ThunderRidge 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit 0 2 — 2
Regis Jesuit goals: Nico Correa, Eli Hilt. Regis Jesuit assist: Tanner Scarth
Smoky Hill 3, Eaglecrest 0
Score by halves:
Eaglecrest 0 0 — 0
Smoky Hill 0 3 — 3
Smoky Hill goals: Bryant Becerra 2, Nyasha Mpondi