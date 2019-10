AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sp[email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

VOLLEYBALL

Mountain Vista def. Regis Jesuit

Overland def. Smoky Hill 25-20, 25-16, 25-22

Overland kills: Kira Ervin 12, Dasha Gladkih 8. Overland aces: Kira Ervin 3, Olivia Lukes 3. Overland blocks: Dasha Gladkih 6. Overland assists: Yesenia Vadillo Herrera 19

Vista PEAK def. Hinkley 25-14, 25-7, 25-10

Vista PEAK kills: Joy Aburto 8, Kirsten Anderson 8. Vista PEAK aces: Jena Crawford 4. Vista PEAK assists: Jena Crawford 16, Madison Feight 6, Lindsay Fernandez 5

SOFTBALL

Arapahoe 5, Cherokee Trail 2

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Arapahoe 201 200 0 — 5 7 0

Cher. Trail 000 000 2 — 2 6 1

LP — Cherokee Trail: Jenna Medhus (7 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 5 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Cheyenne Ausborn 2-3, HR, RBI, run; Hunter Gilbreath 1-3, RBI; Jenna Medhus 1-3, run; Adreanna Lance 1-2, SB

Chaparral 17, Regis Jesuit 12

Regis Jesuit hitting: Hailey Simco 3-4, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 runs, 2 SB; Kendall Kersey 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, run; Chloe Valdez 2-2, 2B, RBI, 3 runs, 2 SB; Kilee Stortz 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Chandler Soto 1-1, RBI, 2 runs

Cherry Creek 10, Overland 0

Eaglecrest 7, Grandview 6

Smoky Hill 15, Mullen 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Smoky Hill 403 53 — 15 14 0

Mullen 200 01 — 3 5 3

WP — Smoky Hill: Delaney Farnsworth. Smoky Hill hitting: Yasmine Ybarra HR

BOYS TENNIS

Eaglecrest 4, Smoky Hill 3

No. 1 singles — Mateo Cappellini (Smoky Hill) def. Schuyler Wilson (Eaglecrest), 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3; No. 2 singles — John Robin (Smoky Hill) def. Jacob Tibbits (Eaglecrest), 6-4, 6-2; No. 3 singles — Eaglecrest def. Ben Tate (Smoky Hill), 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Eaglecrest def. Andrew Huynh/David Kim (Smoky Hill), 6-3, 7-6 (8); No. 2 doubles — Eaglecrest def. Hadi Maaliki/Vishwah Jaine (Smoky Hill), 7-6 (8), 6-2; No. 3 doubles — Cameron Thomas/Caleb Urlacher (Smoky Hill) def. Eaglecrest 6-3, 5-7, 6-3; No. 4 doubles — Eaglecrest def. Gareth Grasse/Chan Hong (Smoky Hill), 7-6 (5), 6-2

Grandview 4, Cherokee Trail 3

No. 1 singles — Zach Scott (Grandview) def. Shawn Springer (Cherokee Trail), 6-1, 0-6, 6-4; No. 2 singles — Saurav Behara (Cherokee Trail) def. James Noh (Grandview), 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 singles — Kevin Taylor (Cherokee Trail) def. Justin Jung (Grandview), 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; No. 1 doubles — Anvay Raje/Evan Richardson (Cherokee Trail) def. Rishi Wagh/Daniel Cieraszynski (Grandview), 6-2, 6-3; No. 2 doubles — Josh Son/Mark Yan (Grandview) def. Tad Kvietok/Collin Newberg (Cherokee Trail), 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 doubles — Rohit Garimella/Rajat Malani (Grandview) def. Caden Warnick/Dohyun Kim (Cherokee Trail), 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 doubles — Josh Omer/Nate Farkas (Grandview) def. Jeremy Pogue/Chase Harmon (Cherokee Trail), 6-4, 6-0

Mullen 6, Overland 1

No. 1 singles — Badreddin Messaudi (Overland) def. Mullen, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 singles — Mullen def. Eldin Basic (Overland), 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 singles — Mullen def. Cogan Nguyen (Overland), 6-3, 6-4; No. 1 doubles — Mullen def. Blake Malatchi/Henry Nguyen (Overland), 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 doubles — Mullen def. Ryan Graves/Marcus Middleton (Overland), 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 doubles — Mullen def. Ilan Schinagel/Owen Snider (Overland), 6-2, 6-4; No. 4 doubles — Mullen def. Jeremiah Fey/Michael Sitorus (Overland), 6-0, 6-1