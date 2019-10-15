Aurora Central’s Bryan Renteria, right, attempts to clear a ball from in front of his own goal as Gateway’s Diego Ocampo (7) applies pressure during the first half of the EMAC boys soccer matchup between the Trojans and Olys on Oct. 15, 2019, at Gateway High School. Gateway came away with a 4-2 victory. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019:

BOYS SOCCER

Eaglecrest 2, Arapahoe 1

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest  1  1 — 2

Arapahoe   1  0 — 1

Eaglecrest goals: Eddie Correa, Tyler Harshfield (GWG). Eaglecrest assist: AJ Heber

Gateway 4, Aurora Central 2

Overland 4, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

Overland    1  3 — 4

Smoky Hill  0  0 — 0

Vista PEAK 6, Prairie View 0

