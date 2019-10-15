AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019:
BOYS SOCCER
Eaglecrest 2, Arapahoe 1
Score by halves:
Eaglecrest 1 1 — 2
Arapahoe 1 0 — 1
Eaglecrest goals: Eddie Correa, Tyler Harshfield (GWG). Eaglecrest assist: AJ Heber
Gateway 4, Aurora Central 2
Overland 4, Smoky Hill 0
Score by halves:
Overland 1 3 — 4
Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0
Vista PEAK 6, Prairie View 0