AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019:

BOYS SOCCER

Eaglecrest 2, Arapahoe 1

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest 1 1 — 2

Arapahoe 1 0 — 1

Eaglecrest goals: Eddie Correa, Tyler Harshfield (GWG). Eaglecrest assist: AJ Heber

Gateway 4, Aurora Central 2

Overland 4, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

Overland 1 3 — 4

Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0

Vista PEAK 6, Prairie View 0