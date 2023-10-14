AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023:
FOOTBALL
Denver South 20, Vista PEAK Prep 12
Score by quarters:
Denver South 7 6 0 7 — 20
Vista PEAK Prep 0 12 0 0 — 12
SOFTBALL
Class 5A Region 1 (at Arvada West H.S.)
Consolation 1st round: Heritage 9, Regis Jesuit 2
Class 5A Region 7 (at ThunderRidge H.S.)
Consolation 2nd round: Cherokee Trail 14, Legacy 6
Score by innings:
Legacy 330 000 0 — 6
Cher. Trail 351 230 x — 14
WP — Cherokee Trail: Sydney Cobb (5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Addi Krei 4-6, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Kennedy Brian 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Kylie Twilt 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Jocelyn Steiner 2-3, RBI, run; Izzy Becker 2-4, run; Kiki Pryor 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Julia Russell 1-3, run; Tayah Burton 1-5, run; Emma Rice RBI
Class 5A Region 8 (at Broomfield H.S.)
First round: Grandview 12, Fort Collins 5
Score by innings:
Fort Collins 005 000 0 — 5
Grandview 003 522 x — 12
WP — Grandview: Leah Graves (7 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K). Grandview hitting: Kristin Gallego 3-4, 2 RBI, run; Maddie Heinrich 3-4, RBI, 2 runs, SB; Ashley Miller 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Sasha Kennedy 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs, SB; Peytann Weiland 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Aubrey Dejong 1-3, 2B, RBI; Madison Jaramillo 1-3, 3 runs, SB; Maya Sprague 1-4, 2B, run; Brooklyn Heil 1-4, run; Macy Hemstreet run, SB
Championship: Broomfield 5, Grandview 1
Score by innings:
Grandview 000 100 0 — 1
Broomfield 101 021 x — 5
LP — Grandview: Kamaya Soniea-Harris (3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). Grandview hitting: Sasha Kennedy 1-3, 3B, run; Kristin Gallego 1-3; Ashley Miller RBI
Consolation 2nd round: Grandview 11, Arapahoe 4
Score by innings:
Arapahoe 010 020 1 — 4
Grandview 200 225 x — 11