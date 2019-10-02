AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019:
VOLLEYBALL
Rangeview def. Hinkley 3-0
Vista PEAK def. Brighton 27-25, 26-24, 25-16
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central 1, Adams City 0
Score by halves:
Aurora Central 1 0 — 1
Adams City 0 0 — 0
Aurora Central goal: Ling Hung
Gateway 6, Thornton 0
Overland 8, Northglenn 2
Score by halves:
Northglenn 0 2 — 2
Overland 2 6 — 8
Rangeview 1, Hinkley 0
Score by halves:
Rangeview 0 1 — 1
Hinkley 0 0 — 0
Rangeview goal: Rashid Seidu-Aroza
Regis Jesuit 5, Highlands Ranch 2
Score by halves:
Regis Jesuit 3 2 — 5
High. Ranch 2 0 — 2
Regis Jesuit goals: Eli Hilt 2, Nico Correa, Casey McCloskey, Brendan O’Toole. Regis Jesuit assists: O’Toole 2, McCloskey
Vista PEAK 5, Brighton 2
Score by halves:
Vista PEAK 2 3 — 5
Brighton 1 1 — 2