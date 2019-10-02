AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019:

VOLLEYBALL

Rangeview def. Hinkley 3-0

Vista PEAK def. Brighton 27-25, 26-24, 25-16

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central 1, Adams City 0

Score by halves:

Aurora Central 1 0 — 1

Adams City 0 0 — 0

Aurora Central goal: Ling Hung

Gateway 6, Thornton 0

Overland 8, Northglenn 2

Score by halves:

Northglenn 0 2 — 2

Overland 2 6 — 8

Rangeview 1, Hinkley 0

Score by halves:

Rangeview 0 1 — 1

Hinkley 0 0 — 0

Rangeview goal: Rashid Seidu-Aroza

Regis Jesuit 5, Highlands Ranch 2

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 3 2 — 5

High. Ranch 2 0 — 2

Regis Jesuit goals: Eli Hilt 2, Nico Correa, Casey McCloskey, Brendan O’Toole. Regis Jesuit assists: O’Toole 2, McCloskey

Vista PEAK 5, Brighton 2

Score by halves:

Vista PEAK 2 3 — 5

Brighton 1 1 — 2