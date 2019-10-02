Hinkley setter Maia Thomas (15) bumps a ball to a teammate as Rangeview’s Elisha Davis (15) and Sierra Hunt (1) wait on the other side of the net during the Raiders’ three-set EMAC volleyball win over the Thunderbirds on Oct. 1, 2019, at Hinkley High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019:

VOLLEYBALL

Rangeview def. Hinkley 3-0

Vista PEAK def. Brighton 27-25, 26-24, 25-16

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central 1, Adams City 0

Score by halves:

Aurora Central  1  0 — 1

Adams City       0  0 — 0

Aurora Central goal: Ling Hung

Gateway 6, Thornton 0

Overland 8, Northglenn 2

Score by halves:

Northglenn   0  2 — 2

Overland      2  6 — 8

Rangeview 1, Hinkley 0

Score by halves:

Rangeview  0  1 — 1

Hinkley       0  0 — 0

Rangeview goal: Rashid Seidu-Aroza

Regis Jesuit 5, Highlands Ranch 2

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit  3  2 — 5

High. Ranch  2  0 — 2

Regis Jesuit goals: Eli Hilt 2, Nico Correa, Casey McCloskey, Brendan O’Toole. Regis Jesuit assists: O’Toole 2, McCloskey

Vista PEAK 5, Brighton 2

Score by halves:

Vista PEAK  2  3 — 5

Brighton      1  1 — 2

