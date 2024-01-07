AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Douglas County 60, Grandview 47
Score by quarters:
Grandview 12 13 5 17 — 47
Douglas Co. 20 20 6 14 — 60
Grandview points: Breven Anderson 13, Cole Holtman 12, Alex Riddick 7, Rhett Charles 6, Nkongolo Wa-Kalonji 4, George Durbin 3, Jalen Dourisseau 1, Noah Sevy 1
Eaglecrest 59, Windsor 47
Score by quarters:
Windsor 9 7 13 18 — 47
Eaglecrest 11 17 13 18 — 59
Eaglecrest points: Garrett Barger 14, Sir Devin Roberts 13, Cam Chapa 9, LaDavian King 9, La’Quince York 9, Kris Coleman 2, Jason Noone 2, Kendell Moreland 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grandview 56, Highlands Ranch 32
Score by quarters:
High. Ranch 7 11 3 11 — 32
Grandview 12 15 12 17 — 56
BOYS WRESTLING
Colfax Smackdown
Team scores: 1. Chatfield 161 points; 2. Fruita 141; 3. GRANDVIEW 123; 4. Broomfield 48; 5. Columbine 48; 6. Arvada West 28; 7. Prairie View 26; 8. Denver East 25; 9. Fort Lupton 7; 10. Cherry Creek 4; Greeley Central and Jefferson 0
Grandview placers: 113 pounds — JR Ortega, 2nd place; 120 pounds — Graeson Streit, 2nd place; 126 pounds — Braxton Widrixis, champion; 132 pounds — Nehemiah Quintana, champion; 138 pounds — Andrew Krutzsch, 3rd place; 150 pounds — Jonathan Montes, 2nd place; 165 pounds — Charlie Herting, champion; 175 pounds — Dylan McMahon, 4th place; 215 pounds — Oz Nowick, champion
Colt ‘Bobby Hawk’ Classic
Team scores: 1. Palmer Ridge 172 pounds; 2. La Junta 171; 3. Pueblo Centennial 167.5; 4. Pueblo South 165; 5. Mountain Vista 157; 6. Thomas Jefferson 131; 7. Pueblo County 87.5; 8. Falcon 59; 9. AURORA CENTRAL 46; 10. Harrison 36; 11. Palmer 28
Aurora Central placers: 150 pounds — Braydon Thomas, 4th place; 157 pounds — Freddy Lara, 4th place; 175 pounds — Fabrisio Nunez, 3rd place
Conflict in Cleveland (New Mexico)
Team scores: 1. Cleveland 258 points; 2. Volcano Vista 217; 3. Pueblo West 186.5; 4. La Cueva 165; 5. EAGLECREST 162.5; 6. Morenci 144; 7. Atrisco Heritage Academy 140; 8. Thompson Valley 138.5; 9. Coronao Del Sol 135.5; 10. Sahuarita 131.5; 11. Falcon 129; 12. Los Lunas 124; 13. Belen 113.5; 14. West Las Vegas 104.5; 15. Mancos 92; 16. Hobbs 88; 17. Cibola 84.5; 18. Deming 82.5; 19. Socorro 78; 20. Las Cruces 73; 21. Hereford 72.5; 22. Santa Fe 69.5; 23. West Mesa 69; 24. Roswell 67.5; 25. St. Pius X 66.5; 26. Bayfield 61.5; 27. Miyamura 54; 28. Eldorado 49; 29. Cleveland JV 48.5; 30. Walsenburg 48; 31. El Paso Eastlake 46; 32. Adams City 45; 33. Espanola Valley 39; T34. Goddard 38; T34. Valencia 38; 36. Rio Rancho 37; 37. El Paso El Dorado 34.5; 38. Carlsbad 33; 39. Capital 30; 40. Centennial 28; 41. Ruidoso 27; 42. Los Alamos 26; 43. Grants 25; 44. Organ Mountain 20; 45. Robertson 13.5; T46. El Paso Jefferson 11; T46. Sandia 11; T48. Bernalillo 10; T48. Mayfield 10
Eaglecrest placers: 114 pounds — Adonias Cantu, 3rd place; 121 pounds — Ethan Diaz, 4th place; 189 pounds — Dalton Leivian, 2nd place
Legend Duals
Championship: Cherokee Trail 41, Legend 21
106 pounds: Cooper Mathews (Cherokee Trail) pinned Isack Doumbouya (Legend), 1:48; 113 pounds: Cooper Flowers (Legend) dec. Charles Rider (Cherokee Trail), 3-0; 120 pounds: Jaqoah Younger (Cherokee Trail) pinned Brayden Staley (Legend), 0:34; 126 pounds: Jay Everhart (Cherokee Trail) pinned Miles Larsen (Legend), 3:22; 132 pounds: Nathan Maestas (Cherokee Trail) dec. Tazz Hyer (Legend), 3-0; 138 pounds: Chancellor Mathews (Cherokee Trail) dec. Gavin Reinhart (Legend), 3-0; 144 pounds: Ryan Everhart (Cherokee Trail) tech. fall Atticus Smith (Legend), 17-1; 150 pounds: Cole Tennant (Cherokee Trail) dec. Greyson Mezo (Legend), 8-4; 157 pounds: Scott Stevens (Cherokee Trail) pinned Dominic Vigil (Legend), 3:47; 165 pounds: Brody Shuss (Loveland) dec. Kyle Stevens (Cherokee Trail), 4-2; 175 pounds: Michael Collins (Cherokee Trail) dec. Brodin Dodge (Legend), 9-5; 190 pounds: Champ Jones (Legend) dec. Matto Garreffa (Cherokee Trail), 6-4; 215 pounds: Nathan Sandy (Legend) won by forfeit; 285 pounds: Aiden Griffin (Legend) pinned Amet Kayayev (Cherokee Trail), 0:43
Semifinals: Cherokee Trail 48, Rocky Mountain 21
106 pounds: Cooper Mathews (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit; 113 pounds: Lir Loughlin (Rocky Mountain) dec. Charles Rider (Cherokee Trail), 4-3; 120 pounds: Jaqoah Younger (Cherokee Trail) pinned Gus O’Daniel (Rocky Mountain), 3:49; 126 pounds: Jay Everhart (Cherokee Trail) pinned Gavin Baca (Rocky Mountain), 4:39; 132 pounds: Cooper Thompson (Rocky Mountain) dec. Nathan Maestas (Cherokee Trail), 9-4; 138 pounds: Kaemon Cobb (Rocky Mountain) dec. Chancellor Mathews (Cherokee Trail), 3-1; 144 pounds: Ryan Everhart (Cherokee Trail) pinned Jesse Thompson (Rocky Mountain), 0:35; 150 pounds: Cole Tennant (Cherokee Trail) pinned Jacob Daniel (Rocky Mountain), 3:34; 157 pounds: Scott Stevens (Cherokee Trail) dec. Bryce Sanford (Rocky Mountain), 10-7; 165 pounds: Kyle Stevens (Cherokee Trail) pinned Jackson Camp (Rocky Mountain), 1:42; 175 pounds: Michael Collins (Cherokee Trail) dec. Brady Swigert (Rocky Mountain), 10-4; 190 pounds: Mateo Garreffa (Cherokee Trail) pinned Cooper Andrews (Rocky Mountain), 1:09; 215 pounds: Kaden Rohner (Rocky Mountain) won by forfeit; 285 pounds: Alex Carl (Rocky Mountain) pinned Amet Kayayev (Cherokee Trail), 4:24
Orange Bracket: Cherokee Trail 65, Douglas County 6
Orange Bracket: Cherokee Trail 54, The Classical Academy 22
Orange Bracket: Cherokee Trail 62, Greeley West 18
Smoky Hill Invitational
Team scores: 1. Coronado 186.5 points; 2. Discovery Canyon 174; 3. REGIS JESUIT 168.5; 4. VISTA PEAK PREP 123; 5. Legend 101; 6. Lutheran 93.5; 7. CHEROKEE TRAIL 86.5; 8. GRANDVIEW 75; 9. Standley Lake 70; T10. Longmont 60; T10. Windsor 60; 12. Rock Canyon 53; 13. Calhan 51; 14. Chaparral 48; 15. SMOKY HILL 41; 16. Cherry Creek 29; 17. George Washington 16
Regis Jesuit placers: 106 pounds — Dane Anderson, 4th place; 113 pounds — Richard Avila, champion; 126 pounds — Cayden McNellis, 3rd place; 138 pounds — Connor Mohr, 4th place; 144 pounds — Daniel Lantz, champion; 150 pounds — Genghis Gholston, 2nd place; 157 pounds — Ryan Curran, 2nd place; 190 pounds — Durrell Barber, 4th place
Vista PEAK Prep placers: 113 pounds — Cole Redmond, 3rd place; 120 pounds — Ian Bacon, 2nd place; 126 pounds — Denzel Womely, 4th place; 190 pounds — Jason Leadens, 2nd place; 285 pounds — Joseph Maes, champion
Cherokee Trail placers: 106 pounds — Weston Manuel, 2nd place; 120 pounds — Ben McDowell, 4th place; 126 B — Tyler Maestas, 2nd place; 132 pounds — Kaden Pray, champion; 138 pounds — Renzo Lubugin, 2nd place
Grandview placers: 126 B — Christiano Escobedo, champion; 132 pounds — Anthony Segura, 3rd place; 150 B — Caden Pachelli, 2nd place; 175 pounds — Christian Skov, 4th place; 215 pounds — Marcus Nesbitt, 4th place
Smoky Hill placers: 144 pounds — Zachary Majernik, 3rd place; 285 pounds — Lee Scott, 4th place
Valley Viking Invitational
Team scores: 1. Valley 196 points; 2. Platte Valley 139; 3. Highland 134.5; 4. Holy Family 115.5; 5. Sterling 113; 6. Brush 105.5; 7. Conifer 73.5; 8. Cheyenne Central 68.5; 9. Rifle 62.5; 10. Timnath 61; 11. Denver West 49; 12. Strasburg 48; 13. Northridge 43; 14. Estes Park 30; 15. HINKLEY 23; 16. Byers 19
Hinkley placer: 113 pounds — Marco Duncan, 4th place
GIRLS WRESTLING
Conflict in Cleveland (New Mexico)
Team scores: 1. EAGLECREST 144.5 points; 2. Atrisco Heritage Academy 131; 3. West Mesa 127; 4. Cleveland 122; 5. Volcano Vista 116.5; 6. Campo Verde 114; T7. Goddard 95; T7. Los Alamos 95; 9. Las Cruces 88; 10. Valencia 85; 11. Sahuarita 81; 12. El Paso Eastlake 80; 13. Socorro 78; 14. Centennial 72; 15. Rio Rancho 66; 16. Miyamura 61; 17. El Paso El Dorado 60; 18. Sandia 59; 19. El Paso Jefferson 57; 20. Hereford 55; 21. Grants 51; 22. Adams City 49; T23. Carlsbad 47; T23. Eldorado 47; 25. Bayfield 44; T26. Cibola 43; T26. Walsenburg 43; 28. Organ Mountain 40; 29. St. Pius X 31; 30. Capital 28; 31. Deming 27; T32. Morenci 24; T32. Santa Fe 24; 34. West Las Vegas 22.5; 35. Belen 22; 36. Mayfield 21; 37. Ruidoso 20; 38. Robertson 18; 39. Corona Del Sol 17; 40. Los Lunas 16; 41. Hobbs 14; 42. Roswell 13; T43. Espanola Valley 7; T43. La Cueva 7; 45. Falcon 6
Eaglecrest placers: 100 pounds — Chasey Karabell, 2nd place; 100 pounds — Milar Little, 4th place; 132 pounds — Natalie Replogle, 4th place; 145 pounds — Lilyana Valdez, 3rd place; 165 pounds — Gianna Falise, champion
Denver South Raven Rumble
Team scores: 1. Columbine 167 points; 2. OVERLAND 123; 3. Prairie View 117; 4. Douglas County 101; 5. Berthoud 99; 6. Manitou Springs 67; T7. VISTA PEAK PREP 48; T7. Mullen 48; 9. Denver South 43; 10. Westminster 30; T11. Del Norte 7; T11. Kiowa 7
Overland placers: 100 pounds — Sara Giday, 4th place; 105 pounds — Mihret Shimels, 2nd place; 115 pounds — Violet Garcia, champion; 120 pounds — Zoey Trahyn, 3rd place; 125 pounds — Angelica Montelongo, 6th place; 125 pounds — Brooklyn Pippins, 5th place; 130 pounds — Grace Roush, 4th place; 135 pounds — Natalee Alderete, 4th place; 140 pounds — Dureti Abdulkadir, 5th place; 145 pounds — Jude Williams, 4th place; 155 pounds — Carter Steine, 4th place; 170 pounds — Deb Asefa, 5th place; 235 pounds — Ruth Worknhe, champion; 235 pounds — Aven Black, 3rd place
Vista PEAK Prep placers: 100 pounds — Anastasia Smith, 2nd place; 110 pounds — Marlen Allen, 4th place; 130 pounds — Idaly Garcia, 3rd place; 190 pounds — Taryn Holloway, champion; 190 pounds — Khloe Yizar, 2nd place; 235 pounds — Sydnee DiPentino, 4th place
Smoky Hill Buffalo Invitational
Team scores: 1. Coronado 170 pounds; 2. Calhan 103; 3. EAGLECREST 82; 4. Fort Morgan 56; 5. George Washington 55; 6. SMOKY HILL 42; 7. Denver East 29; 8. Standley Lake 25; 9. Brush 4; 10. Sterling 0
Eaglecrest placers: 100 pounds — Sofie Ghasabyan, 2nd place; 110 pounds — Lailah Williams, 4th place; 115 pounds — Precious Asoluka, champion; 130 pounds — Angelina Padia, 2nd place; 130 pounds — Zoe Hebert, 4th place; 145 pounds — Audrey Gimeno, 3rd place; 170 pounds — Brenna Brummet, 4th place
Smoky Hill placers: 110 pounds — Maria Pascual Francisco, 2nd place; 140 pounds — Maddie Patterson, champion
GIRLS SWIMMING
Blizzard Invitational (at Cherokee Trail H.S.)
Team scores: 1. CHEROKEE TRAIL 311 points; 2. Legend 252; 3. Heritage 181; 4. Arapahoe 160.5; 5. Ponderosa 105; 6. Fort Collins 90; 7. Chaparral 89; 8. Douglas County 86.5; 9. Highlands Ranch 44; 10. Fountain-Fort Carson 24
Event champions: 200 yard medley relay — 1. CHEROKEE TRAIL (Ava Zadigan, Aria Clouse, Bella Lane, Emir Saliger), 1 minute, 53.75 seconds (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Mila Nikanorov (Douglas County), 1 minute, 52.96 seconds (5ASQT); 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Addi Cooper (Legend), 2 minutes, 17.74 seconds (5ASQT); 50 yard freestyle — T1. Katie Ketter (Legend), 24.54 seconds (5ASQT); T1. Mila Nikanorov (Douglas County), 24.54 (5ASQT); 100 yard butterfly — 1. Addison West (Fort Collins), 1 minute, 3.38 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Katie Ketter (Legend), 53.08 seconds (5ASQT); 500 yard freestyle — 1. Addyson Tucker (Ponderosa), 5 minutes, 12.75 seconds (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. CHEROKEE TRAIL (Ella Drakulich, Olivia Jisa, Felicity Meijer, Sarah Woren), 1 minute, 42.44 seconds (5ASQT); 100 yard backstroke — 1. BELLA LANE (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 1 minute, 0.00 seconds (5ASQT); 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Grace Joebchen (Legend), 1 minute, 12.69 seconds; 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. CHEROKEE TRAIL (Bella Lane, Olivia Jisa, Felicity Meijer, Sarah Woren), 3 minutes, 43.06 seconds (5ASQT)
ICE HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 2, Ralston Valley 1
Score by periods:
Regis Jesuit 1 0 1 — 2
Ralston Valley 0 1 0 — 1
Regis Jesuit goals: Nolan Williams 2. Regis Jesuit assists: Ian Beck, Parker Brinner. Regis Jesuit saves: Easton Sparks (18 shots on goal-17 saves)
Valor Christian 4, Cherry Creek 3
Score by periods:
Valor Christian 1 2 1 — 4
Cherry Creek 1 2 0 — 3
Cherry Creek goals: Cooper Huang, Austin Katz, Dominic Suchkov. Cherry Creek assists: Eric Burggraf, Suchkov. Cherry Creek saves: Jack Ryan (19 shots on goal-15 saves)