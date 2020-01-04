Grandview’s Lian Ramiro puts up a contested 3-pointer during the second half of the Wolves’ 47-44 non-league boys basketball win over Rock Canyon on Jan. 4, 2020, at Grandview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grandview 47, Rock Canyon 44

Score by quarters:

Rock Canyon  5   8  15  16 — 44

Grandview     7  10  17  13 — 47

Grandview points: Tanner Holtman 14, Caleb McGill 14, CJ Thomas 10, Lian Ramiro 7, Jacob Burr 2

Rangeview 62, Columbine 54

Score by quarters:

Rangeview     9  19    8  26 — 62

Columbine    15  14  14  11 — 54

Rangeview points: Obi Agbim 15, Christian Speller 13, Cade Palmer 11, Isaiah Jamilson 10, Jayden Foster 4, Christopher Speller 4, Jovaughn Wright 4, Isaiah Hayes 1

Smoky Hill 75, Valor Christian 65 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill        17  18  19   8  13 — 75

Valor Christian  16  15  13  18   3 — 65

ThunderRidge 64, Cherokee Trail 37

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail         7   6  10  14 — 37

ThunderRidge  21  10  22  11 — 64

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fruita Monument 50, Vista PEAK 49

Score by quarters:

Fruita Monument  16  10  14  10 — 50

Vista PEAK            14  14  12   9 — 49

Vista PEAK points: Seairra Hughes 13, Breanna Jefferson 9, Mikayla Jones 9, Mikenzie Jones 8, Kaya Evans 5, Melissa Cooke 3, Sydney Marchello 2

Rock Canyon 46, Hinkley 14

Smoky Hill 50, Heritage 26

Score by quarters:

Heritage       4  4   6  12 — 26

Smoky Hill  14  8  14  14 — 50

