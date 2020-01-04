AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grandview 47, Rock Canyon 44

Score by quarters:

Rock Canyon 5 8 15 16 — 44

Grandview 7 10 17 13 — 47

Grandview points: Tanner Holtman 14, Caleb McGill 14, CJ Thomas 10, Lian Ramiro 7, Jacob Burr 2

Rangeview 62, Columbine 54

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 9 19 8 26 — 62

Columbine 15 14 14 11 — 54

Rangeview points: Obi Agbim 15, Christian Speller 13, Cade Palmer 11, Isaiah Jamilson 10, Jayden Foster 4, Christopher Speller 4, Jovaughn Wright 4, Isaiah Hayes 1

Smoky Hill 75, Valor Christian 65 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 17 18 19 8 13 — 75

Valor Christian 16 15 13 18 3 — 65

ThunderRidge 64, Cherokee Trail 37

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 7 6 10 14 — 37

ThunderRidge 21 10 22 11 — 64

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fruita Monument 50, Vista PEAK 49

Score by quarters:

Fruita Monument 16 10 14 10 — 50

Vista PEAK 14 14 12 9 — 49

Vista PEAK points: Seairra Hughes 13, Breanna Jefferson 9, Mikayla Jones 9, Mikenzie Jones 8, Kaya Evans 5, Melissa Cooke 3, Sydney Marchello 2

Rock Canyon 46, Hinkley 14

Smoky Hill 50, Heritage 26

Score by quarters:

Heritage 4 4 6 12 — 26

Smoky Hill 14 8 14 14 — 50