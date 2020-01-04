AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grandview 47, Rock Canyon 44
Score by quarters:
Rock Canyon 5 8 15 16 — 44
Grandview 7 10 17 13 — 47
Grandview points: Tanner Holtman 14, Caleb McGill 14, CJ Thomas 10, Lian Ramiro 7, Jacob Burr 2
Rangeview 62, Columbine 54
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 9 19 8 26 — 62
Columbine 15 14 14 11 — 54
Rangeview points: Obi Agbim 15, Christian Speller 13, Cade Palmer 11, Isaiah Jamilson 10, Jayden Foster 4, Christopher Speller 4, Jovaughn Wright 4, Isaiah Hayes 1
Smoky Hill 75, Valor Christian 65 (OT)
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 17 18 19 8 13 — 75
Valor Christian 16 15 13 18 3 — 65
ThunderRidge 64, Cherokee Trail 37
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 7 6 10 14 — 37
ThunderRidge 21 10 22 11 — 64
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fruita Monument 50, Vista PEAK 49
Score by quarters:
Fruita Monument 16 10 14 10 — 50
Vista PEAK 14 14 12 9 — 49
Vista PEAK points: Seairra Hughes 13, Breanna Jefferson 9, Mikayla Jones 9, Mikenzie Jones 8, Kaya Evans 5, Melissa Cooke 3, Sydney Marchello 2
Rock Canyon 46, Hinkley 14
Smoky Hill 50, Heritage 26
Score by quarters:
Heritage 4 4 6 12 — 26
Smoky Hill 14 8 14 14 — 50