Regis Jesuit’s Dylan Thompson brings the puck up ice during the third period of an ice hockey contest against Aspen on Jan. 31, 2020, at Family Sports Center. Thompson scored two goals in the Raiders’ 5-1 win. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 31, 2020:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 55, Alameda International 34

Rocky Mountain 46, Overland 41

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 5, Aspen 1

Score by periods:

Aspen          0  1  0 — 1

Regis Jesuit  2  2  1 — 5

Regis Jesuit goals: Dylan Thompson 2, Caleb Balatbat, William Laws, Nolan Sargent. Regis Jesuit assists: John Axton, Nicholas Bowers, Nicholas Gleason, William Laws, Leighton Walsh. Regis Jesuit saves: Logan Zlot (18 shots on goal-17 saves)

Valor Christian 7, Cherry Creek 2

Score by periods:

Valor Christian  2  2  3 — 7

Cherry Creek    1  0  1 — 2

Cherry Creek goals: Hunter Fieweger, Riley Hunt-Bahn. Cherry Creek assists: Hunt-Bahn, David Kirilchuk. Cherry Creek saves: Dylan Romanow (24 shots on goal-18 saves), Brent Altschuler (8 shots on goal-7 saves)

