AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 31, 2020:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 55, Alameda International 34

Rocky Mountain 46, Overland 41

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 5, Aspen 1

Score by periods:

Aspen 0 1 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit 2 2 1 — 5

Regis Jesuit goals: Dylan Thompson 2, Caleb Balatbat, William Laws, Nolan Sargent. Regis Jesuit assists: John Axton, Nicholas Bowers, Nicholas Gleason, William Laws, Leighton Walsh. Regis Jesuit saves: Logan Zlot (18 shots on goal-17 saves)

Valor Christian 7, Cherry Creek 2

Score by periods:

Valor Christian 2 2 3 — 7

Cherry Creek 1 0 1 — 2

Cherry Creek goals: Hunter Fieweger, Riley Hunt-Bahn. Cherry Creek assists: Hunt-Bahn, David Kirilchuk. Cherry Creek saves: Dylan Romanow (24 shots on goal-18 saves), Brent Altschuler (8 shots on goal-7 saves)