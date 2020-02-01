AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 31, 2020:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central 55, Alameda International 34
Rocky Mountain 46, Overland 41
ICE HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 5, Aspen 1
Score by periods:
Aspen 0 1 0 — 1
Regis Jesuit 2 2 1 — 5
Regis Jesuit goals: Dylan Thompson 2, Caleb Balatbat, William Laws, Nolan Sargent. Regis Jesuit assists: John Axton, Nicholas Bowers, Nicholas Gleason, William Laws, Leighton Walsh. Regis Jesuit saves: Logan Zlot (18 shots on goal-17 saves)
Valor Christian 7, Cherry Creek 2
Score by periods:
Valor Christian 2 2 3 — 7
Cherry Creek 1 0 1 — 2
Cherry Creek goals: Hunter Fieweger, Riley Hunt-Bahn. Cherry Creek assists: Hunt-Bahn, David Kirilchuk. Cherry Creek saves: Dylan Romanow (24 shots on goal-18 saves), Brent Altschuler (8 shots on goal-7 saves)