AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 3, 2020:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest 89, Mountain Vista 68
Score by quarters:
Mtn. Vista 16 11 17 24 — 68
Eaglecrest 18 28 16 27 — 89
Eaglecrest points: Zion Ruckard 19, Ty Robinson 17, Ethan Ranzenberger 12, Seyi Oladipo 11, Donovan Stilson 10, Skylar Wilson 9, Adrian Price 8, Garrett Reese 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 47, Eaglecrest 42
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 14 12 10 6 — 42
Ftn-Fort Carson 18 14 7 8 — 47
Vista PEAK 61, Ponderosa 50
Score by quarters:
Ponderosa 5 13 18 14 — 50
Vista PEAK 10 16 16 19 — 61
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 3, Regis Jesuit 2 — (recap)
Score by periods:
Cherry Creek 0 2 1 — 3
Regis Jesuit 0 1 1 — 2
Cherry Creek goals: Hunter Fieweger 2, David Kirilchuk. Regis Jesuit goals: Caleb Balatbat, Leighton Walsh. Cherry Creek assists: Luke Flay, Jordan Nelson. Regis Jesuit assists: Sergio Padilla, Nolan Sargent, Jake Stordahl, Dylan Thompson. Cherry Creek saves: Lucas Banks (38 shots on goal-36 saves). Regis Jesuit saves: Gage Bussey (23 shots on goal-20 saves)