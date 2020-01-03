Cherry Creek’s David Kirilchuk (19) and Regis Jesuit’s Leighton Walsh (15) take a faceoff during the first period of an ice hockey contest on Jan. 3, 2019, at Family Sports Center. Kirilchuk scored the tiebreaking goal of the third period to give the Bruins a 3-2 win over the Raiders. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 3, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 89, Mountain Vista 68

Score by quarters:

Mtn. Vista    16  11  17  24 — 68

Eaglecrest    18  28  16  27 — 89

Eaglecrest points: Zion Ruckard 19, Ty Robinson 17, Ethan Ranzenberger 12, Seyi Oladipo 11, Donovan Stilson 10, Skylar Wilson 9, Adrian Price 8, Garrett Reese 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fountain-Fort Carson 47, Eaglecrest 42

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest         14  12  10   6 — 42

Ftn-Fort Carson  18  14   7   8 — 47

Vista PEAK 61, Ponderosa 50

Score by quarters:

Ponderosa     5  13  18  14 — 50

Vista PEAK   10  16  16  19 — 61

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 3, Regis Jesuit 2 — (recap)

Score by periods:

Cherry Creek  0  2  1 — 3

Regis Jesuit    0  1  1 — 2

Cherry Creek goals: Hunter Fieweger 2, David Kirilchuk. Regis Jesuit goals: Caleb Balatbat, Leighton Walsh. Cherry Creek assists: Luke Flay, Jordan Nelson. Regis Jesuit assists: Sergio Padilla, Nolan Sargent, Jake Stordahl, Dylan Thompson. Cherry Creek saves: Lucas Banks (38 shots on goal-36 saves). Regis Jesuit saves: Gage Bussey (23 shots on goal-20 saves)

