AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 3, 2020:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 89, Mountain Vista 68

Score by quarters:

Mtn. Vista 16 11 17 24 — 68

Eaglecrest 18 28 16 27 — 89

Eaglecrest points: Zion Ruckard 19, Ty Robinson 17, Ethan Ranzenberger 12, Seyi Oladipo 11, Donovan Stilson 10, Skylar Wilson 9, Adrian Price 8, Garrett Reese 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fountain-Fort Carson 47, Eaglecrest 42

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 14 12 10 6 — 42

Ftn-Fort Carson 18 14 7 8 — 47

Vista PEAK 61, Ponderosa 50

Score by quarters:

Ponderosa 5 13 18 14 — 50

Vista PEAK 10 16 16 19 — 61

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 3, Regis Jesuit 2 — (recap)



Score by periods:

Cherry Creek 0 2 1 — 3

Regis Jesuit 0 1 1 — 2

Cherry Creek goals: Hunter Fieweger 2, David Kirilchuk. Regis Jesuit goals: Caleb Balatbat, Leighton Walsh. Cherry Creek assists: Luke Flay, Jordan Nelson. Regis Jesuit assists: Sergio Padilla, Nolan Sargent, Jake Stordahl, Dylan Thompson. Cherry Creek saves: Lucas Banks (38 shots on goal-36 saves). Regis Jesuit saves: Gage Bussey (23 shots on goal-20 saves)