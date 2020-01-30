AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2020:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central 57, Gateway 50
Cherry Creek 76, Smoky Hill 65
Eaglecrest 61, Cherokee Trail 55
Grandview 50, Mullen 33
Regis Jesuit 76, Douglas County 67
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe 56, Overland 30
Cherry Creek 93, Smoky Hill 18
Columbine 64, Gateway 18
Grandview 58, Mullen 36
Regis Jesuit 81, Douglas County 21