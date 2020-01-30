AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2020:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 57, Gateway 50

Cherry Creek 76, Smoky Hill 65

Eaglecrest 61, Cherokee Trail 55

Grandview 50, Mullen 33

Regis Jesuit 76, Douglas County 67

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 56, Overland 30

Cherry Creek 93, Smoky Hill 18

Columbine 64, Gateway 18

Grandview 58, Mullen 36

Regis Jesuit 81, Douglas County 21