AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 82, Mullen 60

Score by quarters:

Mullen 14 15 12 19 — 60

Cher. Trail 19 14 20 29 — 82

Cherokee Trail points: Tre Titus 38, Isaac Tesfaye 15, Jeremiah Jordan 11, Connor Yslas 9, Jermaine Vincent II 7, Phillip Toledo 2

Cherry Creek 60, Eaglecrest 57

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 19 15 11 15 — 60

Eaglecrest 21 7 15 14 — 57

Eaglecrest points: Ty Robinson 16, Zion Ruckard 16, Skylar Wilson 9, Seyi Oladipo 7, Adrian Price 4, Ethan Ranzenberger 3, Marvin Ealey 2

Gateway 44, Prairie View 42

Score by quarters:

Gateway 6 13 10 15 — 44

Prairie View 7 14 13 8 — 42

Gateway points: Antwuan Smith 11, DJ Wilson 9, Erick Covington 7, Maliq Alford 6, Sedrick Dean 4, Nolan Robinson 4, RJ Webster 3

Grandview 55, Overland 52

Score by quarters:

Grandview 12 11 18 14 — 55

Overland 7 13 18 14 — 52

Overland points: Joseph Editone 18, Trevon Deden 8, Tariq Adams 7, Mark Thrower 5, Marzouq Abdur Razaaq 4, Marcus Cuasito 2, Elias Hill 2, Hezekiah Swanson 2, Vinni Veikalas 1

Smoky Hill 86, Arapahoe 74

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe 16 26 16 16 — 74

Smoky Hill 15 27 18 26 — 86

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 59, Smoky Hill 21

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe 22 15 10 12 — 59

Smoky Hill 3 6 4 8 — 21

Cherry Creek 72, Eaglecrest 41

Grandview 78, Overland 26

Mullen 69, Cherokee Trail 50

Score by quarters:

Mullen 20 14 14 21 — 69

Cher. Trail 11 8 17 14 — 50

Cherokee Trail points: Dominique Rodriguez 20, Auto Thomas 12, Makayla Hemingway 10, Mia Collins 4, Sierra Culbreath 4

Rangeview 87, Westminster 50

Score by quarters:

Westminster 13 9 13 15 — 50

Rangeview 28 19 17 23 — 87

WRESTLING

VISTA PEAK 51, RANGEVIEW 30

120 pounds: Owen Schulz (Rangeview) pinned Elise Abeyta (Vista PEAK), 1:52; 126 pounds: Raymond Cortez (Rangeview) pinned Darian Ware (Vista PEAK), 1:04; 132 pounds: Liam Ross (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 138 pounds: Russell Andersen (Vista PEAK) pinned Jack Nelson (Rangeview), 1:21; 145 pounds: Jonah Renas (Vista PEAK) pinned Griffin Muzylowski (Rangeview), 1:47; 152 pounds: Tyler Jones (Vista PEAK) pinned Ricardo Hernandez (Rangeview), 0:10; 160 pounds: Greg Brooks (Rangeview) pinned Huston Rendell (Vista PEAK), 1:03; 170 pounds: Kai Iwatsu (Vista PEAK) dec. Bennett Closset (Rangeview), 9-6; 182 pounds: Isaac Renas (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 195 pounds: Ezekiel Taylor (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 220 pounds: Donovan Jarmon (Vista PEAK) pinned Eric Holt (Rangeview), 3:48; 285 pounds: Nicholas Chounlamany (Rangeview) pinned Justin Leadens (Vista PEAK), 2:20; 106 pounds: Joseph Pineda (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 113 pounds: Rudy Cortez (Rangeview) won by forfeit