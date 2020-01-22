AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hinkley 71, Thornton 65
Hinkley points: Tjai Jackson 19, Xavion Davison 15, Jeremiah Warren 15, Jeremiah Taylor 13, Xavier Starks 7, Randall Satterwhite 2
Rangeview 84, Westminster 42
Rangeview points: Obi Agbim 17, Ronnie Hatch 14, Christopher Speller 12
ThunderRidge 40, Regis Jesuit 39
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 5 6 13 15 — 39
ThunderRidge 6 11 7 16 — 40
Vista PEAK 69, Aurora Central 55
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 8 12 13 22 — 55
Vista PEAK 13 17 18 21 — 69
Aurora Central points: Messiah Ford 18, LaQuan Bowie 14, Kavon Williams 7, Arkevis Smith 6, Jordan Womack 5, Jaelan Johnson 3, Joseph Foster 2. Vista PEAK points: Jaylen Carrizales 20, Sayo Owolabi 16, Latrell Jackson-Knoblock 11, Curtis Stovall III 6, AJ LaCabe 4, Tamar Smith 4, Teon Thomas 4, Devin Cisneros 2, Ryan Sauerland 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Regis Jesuit 56, ThunderRidge 43
Score by quarters:
ThunderRidge 6 19 11 7 — 43
Regis Jesuit 11 15 19 11 — 56
Regis Jesuit points: Jada Moore 21, Avery VanSickle 14, Madden McHugh 9, Samantha Jones 5, Emily Thomas 2, Grace Weigand 2, Cate Lord 1
Thornton 47, Hinkley 23
Vista PEAK 100, Aurora Central 22
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 34 30 22 14 — 100
Aur. Central 7 6 5 4 — 22
GIRLS SWIMMING
Highlands Ranch 113, Eaglecrest 72