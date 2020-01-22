AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hinkley 71, Thornton 65

Hinkley points: Tjai Jackson 19, Xavion Davison 15, Jeremiah Warren 15, Jeremiah Taylor 13, Xavier Starks 7, Randall Satterwhite 2

Rangeview 84, Westminster 42

Rangeview points: Obi Agbim 17, Ronnie Hatch 14, Christopher Speller 12

ThunderRidge 40, Regis Jesuit 39

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 5 6 13 15 — 39

ThunderRidge 6 11 7 16 — 40

Vista PEAK 69, Aurora Central 55

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 8 12 13 22 — 55

Vista PEAK 13 17 18 21 — 69

Aurora Central points: Messiah Ford 18, LaQuan Bowie 14, Kavon Williams 7, Arkevis Smith 6, Jordan Womack 5, Jaelan Johnson 3, Joseph Foster 2. Vista PEAK points: Jaylen Carrizales 20, Sayo Owolabi 16, Latrell Jackson-Knoblock 11, Curtis Stovall III 6, AJ LaCabe 4, Tamar Smith 4, Teon Thomas 4, Devin Cisneros 2, Ryan Sauerland 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Regis Jesuit 56, ThunderRidge 43

Score by quarters:

ThunderRidge 6 19 11 7 — 43

Regis Jesuit 11 15 19 11 — 56

Regis Jesuit points: Jada Moore 21, Avery VanSickle 14, Madden McHugh 9, Samantha Jones 5, Emily Thomas 2, Grace Weigand 2, Cate Lord 1

Thornton 47, Hinkley 23

Vista PEAK 100, Aurora Central 22

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 34 30 22 14 — 100

Aur. Central 7 6 5 4 — 22

GIRLS SWIMMING

Highlands Ranch 113, Eaglecrest 72