AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 16, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 58, Prairie View 44

Score by quarters:

Prairie View 8 10 5 21 — 44

Aurora Central 8 8 14 28 — 58

Aurora Central points: Joseph Foster 12, Arkeveis Smith 12, LaQuan Bowie 11, Messiah Ford 7, Jaelan Johnson 6, Jordan Womack 2

Fort Collins 58, Gateway 42

Gateway points: Antwuan Smith 11, Maliq Alford 9, Will McGee 7, RJ Webster 6, Nolan Robinson 5, DJ Wilson 2

Hinkley 59, Northglenn 47

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 21 16 12 10 — 59

Northglenn 4 8 19 16 — 47

Hinkley points: Tjai Jackson 13, Jeremiah Warren 12, Xavion Davison 11, Taveon Long 9, Brandon Gee-Williams 4, Ja’Vevon Lee 4, Randall Satterwhite 2, Delvin Sipple 1

Vista PEAK 77, Adams City 42

Vista PEAK points: Jaylen Carrizales 12, Sayo Owolabi 12, Latrell Jackson-Knoblock 9, Ajaree Monroe 7, Devin Cisneros 6, Teon Thomas 6, AJ LaCabe 4, Terrance Parker 4, Ryan Sauerland 4, Joe Thompson 4, Elijah Carlson 3, A’jzhan Williams 3, Tamar Smith 2, Christian Drevon 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gateway 61, Aurora West College Prep Academy 35

Score by quarters:

AWCPA 4 13 8 10 — 35

Gateway 16 17 11 17 — 61

AWCPA points: Karla Ramos 11, Valeria Serrano 6, Keoni Boswell 5, Samantha Briseno 4, Aurora Lopez 4, Jarmisha Lawson 3, A’Kera Johnson 1, Daisy Rodriguez 1. Gateway points: Kaush Noble 18, Taniah Knox 13, Aleeya Lebron 9, Maria Rotibi 8, Janiah Martinez 5, Malia Jimmerson 4, Christelle Tshite 2, Elisa Valdez 2

Hinkley 30, Northglenn 24

Thornton 48, Rangeview 45

Vista PEAK 74, Adams City 15

Score by quarters:

Adams City 0 0 5 10 — 15

Vista PEAK 17 19 20 18 — 74

WRESTLING

EAGLECREST 45, CHERRY CREEK 35

106 pounds: Dorian Ervin (Eaglecrest) pinned Damon Robb (Cherry Creek); 113 pounds: Alias Quinones (Eaglecrest) pinned Liam Masters (Cherry Creek); 120 pounds: Caeleb Knoll (Eaglecrest) pinned Daniel Gonzalez (Cherry Creek); 126 pounds: Kory Anderson (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 132 pounds: Max Franz (Cherry Creek) tech. fall Buddy Rockwell Anderson (Eaglecrest), 17-2; 138 pounds: Jacob Baldessari (Cherry Creek) won by forfeit; 145 pounds: Austin Luhring (Cherry Creek) won by forfeit; 152 pounds: John Pohl (Eaglecrest) pinned David Sobernhein (Cherry Creek); 160 pounds: Medhavi Peou (Eaglecrest) pinned Haatem Elhabbassi (Cherry Creek); 170 pounds: Hunter Baird (Eaglecrest) dec. Hunter Gray-White (Cherry Creek), 8-7; 182 pounds: Matthew Soderborg (Cherry Creek) won by forfeit; 195 pounds: Jackson Klein (Cherry Creek) pinned Dylan Kim (Eaglecrest); 220 pounds: Ian Tullos (Cherry Creek) pinned Stephen Foster (Eaglecrest); 285 pounds: Allentino Baroso (Eaglecrest) pinned Jameson Yeingst (Cherry Creek)

GRANDVIEW 78, SMOKY HILL 0

106 pounds: Frankie Sanchez Jr. (Grandview) pinned Jacob Castellano (Smoky Hill), 1:37; 113 pounds: Sean Arnett (Grandview) won by forfeit; 120 pounds: Rolando Nono (Grandview) pinned Ali Musayev (Smoky Hill), 0:29; 126 pounds: Sonny Quintana (Grandview) won by forfeit;132 pounds: Titus Carlin (Grandview) dec. Ignacio Galvan Jr. (Smoky Hill), 11-5; 138 pounds: Andrew Sarro (Grandview) pinned Ernesto Galvez-Rea (Smoky Hill), 0:57; 145 pounds: Talen Rice (Grandview) pinned Jacen Kyle (Smoky Hill), 2:55; 152 pounds: Dane Abeyta (Grandview) pinned Dylan Harmon (Smoky Hill), 1:45; 160 pounds: Gabe Lasley (Grandview) pinned Bruce Fuentes (Smoky Hill), 1:20; 170 pounds: Caden Anderson (Grandview) pinned Kyle Botkin (Smoky Hill), 4:21; 182 pounds: Joe Renner (Grandview) won by forfeit; 195 pounds: Harrison Bull (Grandview) pinned Obie Sanni (Smoky Hill), 5:30; 220 pounds: Angelo Falise (Grandview) def. Marco Canas Munoz (Smoky Hill), 2-1 (2OT); 285 pounds: Cayden Bird (Grandview) won by forfeit

Rangeview Tri-Dual

AURORA CENTRAL 39, RANGEVIEW 36

220 pounds: Owen Barnhart (Aurora Central) pinned Eric Holt (Rangeview); 285 pounds: Nicholas Chounlamany (Rangeview) pinned Josiah Curtis (Aurora Central); 106 pounds: Timothy Herrera (Aurora Central) won by forfeit; 113 pounds: Rudy Cortez (Rangeview) won by forfeit; 120 pounds: Owen Schulz (Rangeview) pinned DJ Bartley (Aurora Central); 126 pounds: Vital Ntagisanimana (Aurora Central) dec. Raymond Cortez (Rangeview), 12-5; 132 pounds: Romeo Cortez (Rangeview) won by forfeit; 138 pounds: Van Nawl (Rangeview) pinned Jack Nelson (Rangeview); 145 pounds: Griffin Muzylowski (Rangeview) pinned Miles Minton (Aurora Central); 152 pounds: Mauricio Gonzalez (Aurora Central) pinned JaCey Sung (Rangeview); 160 pounds: Greg Brooks (Rangeview) pinned Manuel Millan (Aurora Central); 170 pounds: Nathaniel Krantz (Aurora Central) pinned Nicholas Green (Rangeview); 182 pounds: Cristian Che (Aurora Central) pinned Ian Kersten (Rangeview); 195 pounds: Double forfeit

HERITAGE 45, RANGEVIEW 26

195 pounds: Sam Spiegel-Chen (Heritage) won by forfeit; 220 pounds: Lucas Williams (Heritage) dec. Eric Holt (Rangeview), 9-2; 285 pounds: Moises Islas (Heritage) pinned Nicholas Chounlamany (Rangeview), 1:27; 106 pounds: Double forfeit; 113 pounds: Rudy Cortez (Rangeview) pinned Luke Heimer (Heritage), 1:37; 120 pounds: Owen Schulz (Rangeview) tech. fall Vinny Biechler (Heritage), 18-2; 126 pounds: Raymond Cortez (Rangeview) pinned Nick Stazzone (Heritage), 3:49; 132 pounds: Romeo Cortez (Rangeview) pinned Jackson White (Heritage), 0:35; 138 pounds: Sam Johnson (Heritage) pinned Jack Nelson (Rangeview), 0:42; 145 pounds: Derek Mackey (Heritage) pinned Grifffin Muzylowski (Rangeview), 1:54; 152 pounds: Dylan Hernandez (Heritage) pinned Jacey Sung (Rangeview), 3:49; 160 pounds: Greg Brooks (Rangeview) dec. Chris Alarcon (Heritage), 7-3; 170 pounds: Grason Randall (Heritage) pinned Bennett Closset (Rangeview), 1:12; 182 pounds: Corbin Purdum (Heritage) pinned Ian Kersten (Rangeview), 1:41

GIRLS SWIMMING

FORT COLLINS 95, HINKLEY 81

200 yard medley relay — 1. Hinkley (Daniela Chavez, Jocelyn Rico-Sullivan, Alyssa Lutz, Katherine Lino), 2 minutes, 21.02 seconds; 200 yard freestyle — 1. Janelle Hawley (Hinkley), 2 minutes, 53.13 seconds; 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Alyssa Lutz (Hinkley), 2 minutes, 38.15 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. T. Burkett (Fort Collins), 28.70 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. C. Brickner (Fort Collins), 138.50 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. C. Henderson (Fort Collins), 1 minute, 19.43 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Alyssa Lutz (Hinkley), 1 minute, 1.20 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Katherine Lino (Hinkley), 7 minutes, 37.59 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Fort Collins, 2 minutes, 3.29 seconds; 100 yard backstroke — 1. T. Burkett (Fort Collins), 1 minute, 31.38 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. A. Bader (Fort Collins), 1 minute, 26.49 seconds; 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Fort Collins, 5 minutes, 13.52 seconds

REGIS JESUIT 131, ROCK CANYON 55

200 yard medley relay — 1. Regis Jesuit A (Parker Biley, Rosie Jump, Greta Leege, Ariana Mitsuoka), 1 minute, 51.44 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Regis Jesuit B (Ellie Lopez, Kenna Cashman, Ava Leege, Faith Marsicek), 1:54.40 (5ASQT); 3. Regis Jesuit C (Sophie Frei, Amelie Colsman, Samantha Aguirre, Shelby Enderlein), 1:55.90 (5ASQT); 4. Rock Canyon A, 1:57.20 (5ASQT); 5. Regis Jesuit D (Claudia Donez, Olivia Roumph, Caroline Clouatre, Isalina Colsman), 2:02.25 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Grace Dale (Regis Jesuit), 2 minutes, 1.55 seconds (5ASQT); 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Ellie Lopez (Regis Jesuit), 2 minutes, 14.86 seconds (5ASQT); 50 yard freestyle — 1. Jada Surrell-Norwood (Regis Jesuit), 24.78 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Ariana Mitsuoka (Regis Jesuit), 25.79 (5ASQT); 1-meter diving — 1. Olivia Baptise (Regis Jesuit), 222.75 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Sophia Mitsuoka (Regis Jesuit), 1 minute, 1.02 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Ava Leege (Regis Jesuit), 1:01.11; 3. Greta Leege (Regis Jesuit), 1:01.18 (5ASQT); 4. G. Gardner (Rock Canyon), 1:01.68 (5ASQT); 100 yard freestyle — 1. R. Mathieson (Rock Canyon), 56.44 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. B. Nichols (Rock Canyon), 5 minutes, 28.16 seconds (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Regis Jesuit A (Grace Dale, Ariana Mitsuoka, Greta Leege, Jada Surrell-Norwood), 1 minute, 40.83 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Regis Jesuit B (Amelia Colsman, Sophia Mitsuoka, Catherine Bradac, Julie Plumleigh), 1:44.90 (5ASQT); 3. Regis Jesuit C (Kylar Cronin, Samantha Aguirre, Molly Nichols, Ava Leege), 1:47.54 (5ASQT); 4. Rock Canyon A, 1:47.75 (5ASQT); 5. Rock Canyon B, 1:49.58 (5ASQT); 100 yard backstroke — 1. Parker Biley (Regis Jesuit), 59.86 seconds (5ASQT); 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Kenna Cashman (Regis Jesuit), 1 minute, 11.36 seconds (5ASQT); 2. G. Gardner (Rock Canyon), 1:11.76 (5ASQT); 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Regis Jesuit A (Catherine Bradac, Faith Marsicek, Parker Biley, Grace Dale), 3 minutes, 45.03 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Regis Jesuit B (Shelby Enderlein, Isalina Colsman, Ellie Lopez, Rosie Jump), 3:48.11 (5ASQT); 3. Rock Canyon A, 3:52.86 (5ASQT)