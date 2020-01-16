AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 71, Arapahoe 59

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe 16 6 16 21 — 59

Eaglecrest 16 17 16 22 — 71

Eaglecrest points: Ty Robinson 21, Zion Ruckard 19, Skylar Wilson 9, Seyo Oladipo 5, Adrian Price 4, Donovan Stilson 4, Jayden Washington 4, Ethan Ranzenberger 3, Marvin Ealey 2

Grandview 55, Cherokee Trail 52

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 7 13 15 17 — 52

Grandview 8 20 13 14 — 55

Overland 66, Smoky Hill 61

Score by quarters:

Overland 13 23 19 11 — 66

Smoky Hill 13 14 19 15 — 61

Overland points: Kaleb Chaney 15, Vinni Veikalas 15, Trevon Deden 13, Hezekiah Swanson 10, Tariq Adams 4, Marcus Cuasito 4, Joseph Editone 4, Mark Thrower 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 50, Eaglecrest 36

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe 15 14 12 9 — 50

Eaglecrest 8 13 6 9 — 36

Eaglecrest points: Jadyn Ross 12, Tatiana Coleman 6, Alexis Dixon 5, Dalys McGuinnis 5, Laci Roffle 5, Jaedyn Martin 3

Grandview 77, Cherokee Trail 55

Overland 78, Smoky Hill 61

Score by quarters:

Overland 14 23 22 19 — 78

Smoky Hill 16 9 17 19 — 61

Overland points: Amaya Charles 29, Naomi Stapleton 10, Jayden Jackson 9, Semira Mahmoud 9, Anjanee Prescott 7, Maiandrea Hill 6, Jazzy-Rae Escribano 3, Ahjalaah McNeil Johnson 3, Hope Johnson 1, Desirae Moore 1

WRESTLING

Legacy 49, Eaglecrest 16

Adams City Tri-dual

ADAMS CITY 78, GATEWAY 0

182 pounds: Cy Renney (Adams City) pinned Alejandro Flores (Gateway), 0:43; 195 pounds: Gerardo Caldera (Adams City) won by forfeit; 220 pounds: Double forfeit; 285 pounds: Alberto Alvarado (Adams City) pinned Pedro Moyotl (Gateway), 0:15; 106 pounds: Nicholas Vasquez (Adams City) won by forfeit; 113 pounds: Johnthon Le Blanc (Adams City) won by forfeit; 120 pounds: James Davis (Adams City) pinned William Jacob Donner (Gateway), 0:29; 126 pounds: Levi Deaguero (Adams City) won by forfeit; 132 pounds: Jace Long (Adams City) pinned Daniel White (Gateway), 1:58; 138 pounds: Tyson Moffiitt (Adams City) pinned Angelo Jimenez (Gateway), 1:11; 145 pounds: Maximus Gutierrez (Adams City) won by forfeit; 152 pounds: Gabriel Garcia (Adams City) pinned Luke Whyte (Gateway), 4:49; 160 pounds: Micah Ortiz (Adams City) pinned Mario Moreno (Gateway), 2:58; 170 pounds: Nicholas Espinoza (Adams City) pinned Henry Jimenez (Gateway), 4:44

ADAMS CITY 72, HINKLEY 0

106 pounds: Nicholas Vasquez (Adams City) won by forfeit; 113 pounds: Johnthon Le Blanc (Adams City) won by forfeit; 120 pounds: James Davis (Adams City) won by forfeit; 126 pounds: Levi Deaguero (Adams City) pinned Maslah Abdullahi (Hinkley), 3:01; 132 pounds: Jace Long (Adams City) won by forfeit; 138 pounds: Tyson Moffitt (Adams City) won by forfeit; 145 pounds: Maximus Gutierrez (Adams City) won by forfeit; 152 pounds: Gabriel Garcia (Adams City) won by forfeit; 160 pounds: Micah Ortiz (Adams City) won by forfeit; 170 pounds: Nicholas Espinoza (Adams City) won by forfeit; 182 pounds: Cy Renney (Adams City) dec. Darien Dimas Saturno (Hinkley), 5-1; 195 pounds: Gerardo Caldera (Adams City) won by forfeit; 220 pounds: Double forfeit; 285 pounds: Alberto Alvarado (Adams City) dec. Martin Renteria (Hinkley), 2-0