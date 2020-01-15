Cherokee Trail’s Carolyn Letzig performs one of her dives during the Centennial League girls swimming dual between the Cougars and Arapahoe on Jan. 14, 2020, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 68, Westminster 56

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central    3  22  19  24 — 68

Westminster  12  17  14  13 — 56

Aurora Central points: Tray Willard 17, Messiah Ford 15, LaQuan Bowie 11, Arkevis Smith 11, Andrew Portillo 6, Kavon Williams 4, Joseph Foster 2, Jordan Womack 2

Gateway 49, Thornton 29

Score by quarters:

Gateway  9  9  19  12 — 49

Thornton  3  9    8   9 — 29

Gateway points: Maliq Alford 9, Antwuan Smith 9, RJ Webster 9, Erick Covington 8, Sedrick Dean 7, Will McGee 4, DJ Wilson 2, Dai Dai Williams 2

Rangeview 60, Hinkley 43

Score by quarters:

Rangeview  10  21  13  16 — 60

Hinkley        14   8  11  10 — 43

Rangeview points: Cade Palmer 15, Jovaughn Wright 11, Christian Speller 10, Obi Agbim 6, Isaiah Jamison 6, Christopher Speller 6, Jayden Foster 4, Ronnie Hatch 2. Hinkley points: Jeremiah Warren 15, Tjai Jackson 13, Xavion Davison 6, Jeremiah Taylor 6, Taveon Long 2, Delvin Sipple 1

Regis Jesuit 65, Dakota Ridge 38

Regis Jesuit points: Michael Wolf 14, Will Barbera 11, Blakeley Stoughton 11, Kyle Sandler 9, Ty Bergman 7, Alonzo Paul 4, Roman Hamilton 2

Vista PEAK 69, Lakewood 63

Vista PEAK points: AJ LaCabe 20, Jaylen Carrizales 16, Devin Cisneros 10, Sayo Owolabi 7, Teon Thomas 7, Curtis Stovall III 4, Latrell Jackson-Knoblock 3, Tamar Smith 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rangeview 60, Hinkley 12

Score by quarters:

Hinkley      7     1   4    0 — 12

Rangeview  9  18  18  15 — 60

Regis Jesuit 83, Heritage 14

Thornton 43, Gateway 27

Vista PEAK 55, Lakewood 49

Score by quarters:

Lakewood   13  10  11  15 — 49

Vista PEAK  17  14  11  13 — 55

Westminster 86, Aurora Central 38

Score by quarters:

Westminster  27  16  24  19 — 86

Aur. Central     5  10  12  11 — 38

Aurora Central points: Aryannah McClain 20, Ashonna Harlan 9, Zana’e Hodges 7, Liliana Leyva 2

WRESTLING

MULLEN 42, OVERLAND 33

106 pounds: Katelynn Czerpak (Overland) won by forfeit; 113 pounds: Maximus Gonzales (Mullen) pinned Daniel Dicke (Overland), 1:19; 120 pounds: Noah Linares (Mullen) pinned Abdalla Baroudi (Overland), 0:31; 126 pounds: Blake Machock (Mullen) won by forfeit; 132 pounds: Mark Troni (Mullen) pinned Donovan Ruiz (Overland), 0:59; 138 pounds: Bobur Nurullahonov (Overland) pinned Blake Elms (Mullen), 3:51; 145 pounds: Ryan Hensley (Overland) pinned Jacob Robbins (Mullen), 1:44; 152 pounds: John Summer (Mullen) won by forfeit; 160 pounds: Zion Emery (Overland) dec. Kaleb Valdez-Lemos (Mullen), 8-4; 170 pounds: Cole Nading (Mullen) pinned Jozsua Aya (Overland), 0:55; 182 pounds: Versean Steward (Overland) pinned Patrick Graham (Mullen), 0:55; 195 pounds: Double forfeit; 220 pounds: Adan Martinez (Overland) won by forfeit; 285 pounds: Hayden Woodruff (Mullen) pinned Liam Ferszt (Overland), 1:05

GIRLS SWIMMING

MULLEN 123, HINKLEY 56

200 yard medley relay — 1. Mullen, 2 minutes, 8.70 seconds; 200 yard freestyle — 1. G. Champagne (Mullen), 2 minutes, 16.19 seconds; 200 yard individual medley — 1. M. Macaulay (Mullen), 2 minutes, 22.01 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. L. Sowitch (Mullen), 26.36 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. K. West (Mullen), 174.10 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Alyssa Lutz (Hinkley), 1 minute, 7.90 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. M. Compton (Mullen), 1 minute, 1.57 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Yamileth Campos (Hinkley), 8 minutes, 11.71 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Mullen, 1 minute, 55.12 seconds; 100 yard backstroke — 1. M. Macaulay (Mullen), 1 minute, 2.70 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. L. Sowitch (Mullen), 1 minute, 16.42 seconds; 400 yard freestyle —  1. Mullen, 4 minutes, 20.03 seconds

