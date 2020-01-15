AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 68, Westminster 56

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 3 22 19 24 — 68

Westminster 12 17 14 13 — 56

Aurora Central points: Tray Willard 17, Messiah Ford 15, LaQuan Bowie 11, Arkevis Smith 11, Andrew Portillo 6, Kavon Williams 4, Joseph Foster 2, Jordan Womack 2

Gateway 49, Thornton 29

Score by quarters:

Gateway 9 9 19 12 — 49

Thornton 3 9 8 9 — 29

Gateway points: Maliq Alford 9, Antwuan Smith 9, RJ Webster 9, Erick Covington 8, Sedrick Dean 7, Will McGee 4, DJ Wilson 2, Dai Dai Williams 2

Rangeview 60, Hinkley 43

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 10 21 13 16 — 60

Hinkley 14 8 11 10 — 43

Rangeview points: Cade Palmer 15, Jovaughn Wright 11, Christian Speller 10, Obi Agbim 6, Isaiah Jamison 6, Christopher Speller 6, Jayden Foster 4, Ronnie Hatch 2. Hinkley points: Jeremiah Warren 15, Tjai Jackson 13, Xavion Davison 6, Jeremiah Taylor 6, Taveon Long 2, Delvin Sipple 1

Regis Jesuit 65, Dakota Ridge 38

Regis Jesuit points: Michael Wolf 14, Will Barbera 11, Blakeley Stoughton 11, Kyle Sandler 9, Ty Bergman 7, Alonzo Paul 4, Roman Hamilton 2

Vista PEAK 69, Lakewood 63

Vista PEAK points: AJ LaCabe 20, Jaylen Carrizales 16, Devin Cisneros 10, Sayo Owolabi 7, Teon Thomas 7, Curtis Stovall III 4, Latrell Jackson-Knoblock 3, Tamar Smith 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rangeview 60, Hinkley 12

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 7 1 4 0 — 12

Rangeview 9 18 18 15 — 60

Regis Jesuit 83, Heritage 14

Thornton 43, Gateway 27

Vista PEAK 55, Lakewood 49

Score by quarters:

Lakewood 13 10 11 15 — 49

Vista PEAK 17 14 11 13 — 55

Westminster 86, Aurora Central 38

Score by quarters:

Westminster 27 16 24 19 — 86

Aur. Central 5 10 12 11 — 38

Aurora Central points: Aryannah McClain 20, Ashonna Harlan 9, Zana’e Hodges 7, Liliana Leyva 2

WRESTLING

MULLEN 42, OVERLAND 33

106 pounds: Katelynn Czerpak (Overland) won by forfeit; 113 pounds: Maximus Gonzales (Mullen) pinned Daniel Dicke (Overland), 1:19; 120 pounds: Noah Linares (Mullen) pinned Abdalla Baroudi (Overland), 0:31; 126 pounds: Blake Machock (Mullen) won by forfeit; 132 pounds: Mark Troni (Mullen) pinned Donovan Ruiz (Overland), 0:59; 138 pounds: Bobur Nurullahonov (Overland) pinned Blake Elms (Mullen), 3:51; 145 pounds: Ryan Hensley (Overland) pinned Jacob Robbins (Mullen), 1:44; 152 pounds: John Summer (Mullen) won by forfeit; 160 pounds: Zion Emery (Overland) dec. Kaleb Valdez-Lemos (Mullen), 8-4; 170 pounds: Cole Nading (Mullen) pinned Jozsua Aya (Overland), 0:55; 182 pounds: Versean Steward (Overland) pinned Patrick Graham (Mullen), 0:55; 195 pounds: Double forfeit; 220 pounds: Adan Martinez (Overland) won by forfeit; 285 pounds: Hayden Woodruff (Mullen) pinned Liam Ferszt (Overland), 1:05

GIRLS SWIMMING

MULLEN 123, HINKLEY 56

200 yard medley relay — 1. Mullen, 2 minutes, 8.70 seconds; 200 yard freestyle — 1. G. Champagne (Mullen), 2 minutes, 16.19 seconds; 200 yard individual medley — 1. M. Macaulay (Mullen), 2 minutes, 22.01 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. L. Sowitch (Mullen), 26.36 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. K. West (Mullen), 174.10 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Alyssa Lutz (Hinkley), 1 minute, 7.90 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. M. Compton (Mullen), 1 minute, 1.57 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Yamileth Campos (Hinkley), 8 minutes, 11.71 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Mullen, 1 minute, 55.12 seconds; 100 yard backstroke — 1. M. Macaulay (Mullen), 1 minute, 2.70 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. L. Sowitch (Mullen), 1 minute, 16.42 seconds; 400 yard freestyle — 1. Mullen, 4 minutes, 20.03 seconds