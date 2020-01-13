AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 13, 2020:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Thomas Jefferson 52, Aurora Central 45
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 10 15 10 10 — 45
Thom. Jefferson 12 13 19 8 — 52
Aurora Central points: LaQuan Bowie 11, Messiah Ford 10, Jaelan Johnson 9, Kavon Williams 6, Eryk Page 4, Andrew Portillo 2, Tray Willard 2, Arkeveis Smith 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Overland 44, Rock Canyon 38
Score by quarters:
Rock Canyon 5 16 7 10 — 38
Overland 4 11 14 15 — 44