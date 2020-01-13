AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 13, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Thomas Jefferson 52, Aurora Central 45

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 10 15 10 10 — 45

Thom. Jefferson 12 13 19 8 — 52

Aurora Central points: LaQuan Bowie 11, Messiah Ford 10, Jaelan Johnson 9, Kavon Williams 6, Eryk Page 4, Andrew Portillo 2, Tray Willard 2, Arkeveis Smith 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Overland 44, Rock Canyon 38

Score by quarters:

Rock Canyon 5 16 7 10 — 38

Overland 4 11 14 15 — 44