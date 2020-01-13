AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 13, 2020:

Aurora Central’s Kavon Williams (20) cuts off the penetration of Thomas Jefferson’s Darius Hornbuckle (4), who is forced to pass during the first half of a non-league boys basketball game on Jan. 13, 2020, at Thomas Jefferson High School. The Spartans topped the Trojans 52-45. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Thomas Jefferson 52, Aurora Central 45

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central       10  15  10  10 — 45

Thom. Jefferson  12  13  19    8 — 52

Aurora Central points: LaQuan Bowie 11, Messiah Ford 10, Jaelan Johnson 9, Kavon Williams 6, Eryk Page 4, Andrew Portillo 2, Tray Willard 2, Arkeveis Smith 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Overland 44, Rock Canyon 38

Score by quarters:

Rock Canyon  5  16    7  10 — 38

Overland        4  11  14  15 — 44

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR