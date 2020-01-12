AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Columbine 55, Regis Jesuit 39

Score by quarters:

Columbine 6 19 19 11 — 55

Regis Jesuit 8 4 14 13 — 39

Regis Jesuit points: Alonzo Paul 8, Michael Wolf 8, Will Barbera 6, Blakeley Stoughton 6, Kyle Sandler 5, Ty Bergman 2, Tarea Fulcher 2, Archer VanSickle 2

Lincoln 69, Vista PEAK 63

Rangeview 77, Brighton 32

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 20 26 18 13 — 77

Brighton 3 8 16 5 — 32

Rangeview points: Christian Speller 16, Cade Palmer 13, Obi Agbim 12, Ronnie Hatch 9, Isaiah Hayes 9, Tasontai Brown 4, Damajio Merritt 4, Christopher Speller 4, Jayden Foster 2, Devin Phillio 2, Isaiah Sweetwine 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek 88, Overland 29

Score by quarters:

Overland 10 5 6 8 — 29

Cherry Creek 16 28 23 21 — 88

WRESTLING

A-West Ron Granieri Memorial Tournament

Team scores: 1. Pueblo East 243 points; 2. Cheyenne East 149; 3. Jefferson 148; 4. Grand Junction 144; 5. Cheyenne Mountain 138; 6. Berthoud 125; 7. GRANDVIEW 124.5; 8. Mesa Ridge 99.5; 9. Coronado 99; 10. Brighton 96.5; 11. Thompson Valley 96; 12. Douglas County 93.5; 13. Prairie View 83; 14. Roosevelt 81.5; 15. Chaparral 81; 16. Pomona 73; 17. Columbine 53; 18. Fountain-Fort Carson 52.5; 19. Thomas Jefferson 46; 20. Denver East 32.5; 21. Arvada West 29; 22. Valor Christian 28; 23. HINKLEY 14; 24. Faith Christian 4; 25. Bear Creek 2

Grandview placers: 106 pounds — Frankie Sanchez Jr., champion; 132 pounds — Alex Santillan, 5th place; 138 pounds — Andrew Sarro, 6th; 182 pounds — Joe Renner, champion; 220 pounds — Angelo Falise, 5th place

GIRLS SWIMMING

Smoky Hill Invitational — (full results, here)



Team scores: 1. Heritage 564 points; 2. Chatfield 369; 3. CHEROKEE TRAIL 353; 4. SMOKY HILL 298; 5. Mullen 263; 6. Legend 258; 7. Columbine 236; 8. Chaparral 200; 9. Douglas County 160; 10. George Washington 117; 11. Liberty 79; 12. EAGLECREST 71; 13. Denver South 65; 14. SMOKY HILL JV RED 42; 15. Ponderosa 40; 16. SMOKY HILL JV GREEN 26

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 1, Regis Jesuit 1 (OT)

Score by periods:

Regis Jesuit 0 0 1 0 — 1

Cherry Creek 0 1 0 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit goal: Leighton Walsh. Cherry Creek goal: Riley Hunt-Bahn. Regis Jesuit assist: Nolan Sargent. Cherry Creek assists: Hunter Fieweger, Aidan Tucker. Regis Jesuit saves: Gage Bussey (23 shots on goal-22 saves). Cherry Creek saves: Dylan Romanow (31 shots on goal-30 saves)