AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 10, 2020:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 71, Westminster 35

Score by quarters:

Westminster 10 6 8 11 — 35

Aur. Central 20 25 17 9 — 71

Aurora Central points: Messiah Ford 17, Jaelan Johnson 9, Tray Willard 9, LaQuan Bowie 8, Joseph Foster 6, Arkevis Smith 6, Eryk Page 4, Kavon Williams 4, Savieno Carter 3, Jordan Womack 3, Andrew Portillo 2

Cherry Creek 76, Overland 65

Score by quarters:

Overland 8 20 20 17 — 65

Cherry Creek 14 21 18 23 — 76

Overland points: Trevon Deden 15, Vinni Veikalas 14, Hezekiah Swanson 11, Joseph Editone 10, Marcus Cuasito 9, Kaleb Chaney 6

Eaglecrest 59, Mullen 52

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 21 11 16 11 — 59

Mullen 12 12 13 15 — 52

Eaglecrest points: Zion Ruckard 17, Ty Robinson 15, Adrian Price 10, Skylar Wilson 7, Seyi Oladipo 4, Ethan Ranzenberger 3, Donovan Stilson 3

Grandview 62, Arapahoe 40

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe 11 6 11 12 — 40

Grandview 19 16 10 17 — 62

Smoky Hill 94, Cherokee Trail 63

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 21 20 23 30 — 94

Cher. Trail 11 14 22 16 — 63

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 89, Smoky Hill 22

Grandview 66, Arapahoe 30

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe 4 11 8 7 — 30

Grandview 14 21 17 14 — 66

Mullen 53, Eaglecrest 19

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 8 2 0 9 — 19

Mullen 13 13 20 7 — 53

Northfield 39, Gateway 33

Score by quarters:

Northfield 10 5 7 17 — 39

Gateway 4 6 8 15 — 33

Westminster 69, Aurora Central 30

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 4 17 4 5 — 30

Westminster 21 12 21 15 — 69

WRESTLING

ARAPAHOE 40, EAGLECREST 30

182 pounds: TJ LaFrancis (Arapahoe) won by forfeit; 195 pounds: Dylan Kim (Eaglecrest) dec. Garrison Alvarez (Arapahoe), 7-5 (OT); 220 pounds: Connor Ward (Arapahoe) pinned Stephen Foster (Eaglecrest); 285 pounds: Hussein Safieddine (Arapahoe) won by forfeit; 106 pounds: Dorian Ervin (Eaglecrest) dec. Dylan Schafer (Arapahoe), 9-7; 113 pounds: Alias Quinones (Eaglecrest) tech. fall John Montoya (Arapahoe), 18-1; 120 pounds: Caeleb Knoll (Eaglecrest) pinned Jacob Tharp (Arapahoe); 126 pounds: Carsen Trujillo (Arapahoe) pinned Kory Anderson (Eaglecrest); 132 pounds: Kyle Maccagnan (Eaglecrest) maj. dec. Skyler Evans (Arapahoe), 17-5; 138 pounds: Zach Babbs (Arapahoe) pinned Buddy Rockwell Anderson (Eaglecrest); 145 pounds: John Pohl (Eaglecrest) dec. Ian McCall (Arapahoe), 10-4; 152 pounds: Medhavi Peuo (Eaglecrest) pinned John Benson (Arapahoe); 160 pounds: Blaise Jay (Arapahoe) won by forfeit; 170 pounds: Conner Benson (Arapahoe) maj. dec. Hunter Baird (Eaglecrest), 14-4

ICE HOCKEY

Castle View 4, Cherry Creek 3 (OT)

Score by periods:

Cherry Creek 1 2 0 0 — 3

Castle View 2 1 0 1 — 4

Cherry Creek goals: Nicholas Hoppe 2, Riley Hunt-Bahn. Cherry Creek assists: Gavin Berkey, Luke Flay, Jordan Nelson, Caleb Powell. Cherry Creek saves: Brent Altschuler (28 shots on goal-24 assists)

Regis Jesuit 8, Mountain Vista 4

Score by periods:

Mtn. Vista 1 1 2 — 4

Regis Jesuit 3 2 3 — 8

Regis Jesuit goals: Nicholas Bowers 2, Leighton Walsh 2, Sean Holloway, Brody Sannes, Nolan Sargent, Hero Schmidt. Regis Jesuit assists: Sargent 3, Caleb Balatbat, Daniel Bentz, Andrew Gleason, Holloway, Williams Laws, Kai Oganeku, Sergio Padilla, Toby Yarrington. Regis Jesuit saves: Logan Zlot (22 shots on goal-18 saves)