Todd Schuler got a preview of Regis Jesuit High School over the spring and it further cemented his excitement to take over as its new athletic director.

Schuler had already taken the job in March and was wrapping up his time at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, when the Regis Jesuit baseball team traveled to nearby Cary to play in the prestigious National High School Invitational tournament.

Weather plagued the Raiders’ trip to the tournament of 16 elite teams from across the country, so Schuler connected with coach Matt Darr to help the team get in some work while it waited to play and also to give it a tour of the area.

“It was affirming that this was a a great coaching staff and a nice group of families that flew out to support the kids and they competed well,” Schuler said. “It was refreshing and it made me feel a lot more comfortable about our decision.”

Schuler has been an athletic director for 15 years, including the last decade at Cardinal Gibbons, a very successful time in which the school captured 40 NCHSAA state championships. He knew he and his family would be moving on from the role as his wife (a software developer) had been offered a prime job in Colorado.

During the course of visits to find the right school in the Denver area for son Carson — who will be a junior — and daughter, Mackenzie (an incoming ninth grader), Schuler said the family felt very welcome at Regis Jesuit. After inquiring at several schools in the Denver metro area, he was eventually approached at Regis Jesuit about the possibility of taking over the athletic director job, which had come open.

Even living across the country, he had heard good things about the school.

“I’ve known about Regis from afar from the Missy Franklin days, so I knew they had a dynamic swimming program,” Schuler said. “When my lacrosse coaches first found out I would be coming here, they were talking a lot about the Regis Jesuit program.”

It will be a first-of-its kind role at Regis Jesuit, as Schuler will oversee athletics for the Boys and Girls divisions, which had previously been separate. John Koslosky served as AD for the Girls Division since it started early in the 2000s, while Kelly Doherty held the Boys Division post for many years before he departed in February.

Bryan Timme held the interim role until Schuler began in July.

“One of my focal points will be making sure we have some consistency and provide an excellent experience across all of our programming,” said Schuler, who oversaw a co-ed athletic program at Cardinal Gibbons.

“When families have a son and daughter coming to our school, we want them to understand what the expectations are and there is a commonality,” he added.

With the start of the athletic season just a few weeks away, Schuler has been conducting individual sessions with members of the Regis Jesuit coaching staff, which has experienced a good amount of turnover.

In the fall alone, the school will have new coaches in place in girls volleyball (Kait Kozak), softball (Jason Quimby) as well as cross country (Chris Boyle with the boys and Natalie Baldasare with the girls).

Schuler has also connected with athletic directors in the Continental League and is brushing up on the way the Colorado High School Activities Association operates, which is a vastly different system than in Colorado as private and public schools play in different associations.

Regis Jesuit is coming off a 2021-22 athletic year that saw it win the Class 5A state championship in boys swimming — the 23rd all-time for the state’s most successful boys program in the water — to go with a field hockey title in the fall.

“There are really good people in place and everything is set up for us to be successful,” Schuler said. “I come from a very tradition-rich play that was wildly successful and excellence feeds itself a little bit. I see a lot of similarities here at Regis Jesuit. …We expect to be competitive in everything that we do and compete for championships.”

