The Colorado High School Coaches Association’s All-State Games were lost last season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but make their return with three days of events beginning Wednesday in Pueblo.

A small contingent of recently graduated senior athletes plus some coaches from Aurora schools have been selected to participate in the 65th edition of the games, which will take place on the campus of Colorado State-Pueblo.

The first of eight competitions is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon when softball players from across the state in a variety of classifications square off at Rawlings Field, with Grandview’s Jenny Allen among those playing one last time.

Also up on Wednesday is boys wrestling, which takes the mat at 4 p.m. at Massari Arena with Smoky Hill’s Dylan Harmon set to take part at 170 pounds.

The girls and boys basketball competitions — which stretch over two days — will have plenty of Rangeview flavor with a pair of player-coach tandems in the mix.

In girls play, which begins at 3 p.m. Thursday, Rangeview girls basketball coach La Monte Weddle will guide the Blue Team, which includes former Raiders standout Brianna Linnear, while Rangeview boys basketball coach Shawn Palmer will oversee the boys’ White Team — which features his son, Cade — in play that starts at 4 p.m. Third-place and championship games take play Friday beginning at 9 a.m.

The largest competition is in football, which is scheduled to be played at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the stadium that played host to all of the state championship games in the fall and spring this past season. Eighty-nine players from across the state will suit up, a group that includes Smoky Hill graduate Kamari Lewis-Stallworth, who will play with the South Team.

The coaching staff for the spirit competition also has Aurora representation in Mia Brown of Cherokee Trail, who is one of three coaches.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports