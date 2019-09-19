The Eaglecrest High School Athletics & Activities Hall of Fame is set to grow yet again.

For the sixth time, the school will honor some of the best and brightest figures from its past in athletics, the theater and many other extracurricular arenas for their contributions as the school nears the 30th anniversary of its opening.

The Class of 2019 — as selected from a pool of nominees by a panel of school administrators, representatives of the Cherry Creek School District, the community and the media — is made up of Terrill Cameron (football/basketball/baseball), Lindsey Keller (Easton) (track, cheer), Jenny Potts-Baca (cheer, performing arts) and Jack Stephens (performing arts).

Those eligible for the Athletic and Activities Hall of Fame must be graduated from Eaglecrest for at least five years and be nominated by a member of the community. The four additions this year will make 29 total members.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at Heritage Eagle Bend. Tickets ($30 per person) can be purchased by calling the Eaglecrest Athletic Department at 720-886-1083.

A brief bio of the four inductees, listed alphabetically, in the sixth class:

Terrill Cameron, football/basketball/baseball (Class of 1995)

Cameron was involved in athletics in every semester of his time at Eaglecrest, as he played football in the fall, basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring for his entire prep career before he graduated in 1995. The three-sport standout was one of the members of the Raptors’ only state championship-winning football team, which came in 1993 in Class 5A when he was part of a dynamic backfield along with Damian Brown (part of the original class of the Eaglecrest Hall of Fame). Cameron established the school record for career touchdown receptions with 22.

Lindsey Keller (Easton), track/cheer (Class of 2009)

Keller (now Easton) was elite in everything she did athletically in four years at Eaglecrest before she graduated in 2009. She was a standout on the school’s cheer team that won the 2008 state championship (and was selected to the All-Elite squad in the process), while she also played a large role in track & field. Keller (Easton) qualified for the Class 5A state track meet all four years and qualified for the finals as both a sophomore in 2007 (when she placed ninth) and as a senior in 2009 (when she was the 5A runner-up to Kami Mendez of Denver East), while also running sprint relays. She was a team captain for both teams as a senior at Eaglecrest, when she was selected as the school’s female athlete of the year. Keller (Easton) went on to compete for Colorado State University, where she was a six-time All-Mountain West Conference performer, and later joined the track program as an assistant coach and Director of Operations & Recruiting Coordinator.

Jenny Potts-Baca, Cheer/performing arts (Class of 1996)

Potts-Baca won two Class 5A state championships as part of Eaglecrest’s powerhouse cheer program in her four years and was picked for the All-State Elite Team in 1995. In addition, Potts-Baca served as the school’s Student Choir Director and was named to the All-State Band and All-State Choir in 1996. She held the lead role in Eaglecrest’s well-remembered production of “Into The Woods” as well. Potts-Baca went on to compete on the dance team at the University of Northern Colorado as well as some professional signing with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra.

Jack Stephens, Performing Arts (Class of 1995)

Another of Eaglecrest’s long line of multi-talented performing artists, Stephens played a crucial role as the chief technical student that managed the technology for all concerts, special events and productions for the school’s first four years. After he trained at the University of Colorado Denver, Stephens has gone on to work with numerous Broadway productions that have toured the country and abroad in a variety of capacities, including Miss Saigon, the Blue Man Group, Rent and more. With almost two decades in professional theater, Stephens is now touring the U.S. with Miss Saigon.

EAGLECREST ATHLETICS & ACTIVITIES HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

2019: Terrill Cameron (football/basketball/baseball), Lindsey Keller (Easton) (track, cheer), Jenny Potts-Baca (cheer, performing arts) and Jack Stephens (performing arts)

2018: April Thomas (cross country/track & field), Melissa Westhoff (soccer/cross country), Basil (BJ) Williams (football/basketball/track & field) and Gage Wooten (basketball) — Bios

2017: Sola Abolaji (boys soccer), Jasper Armstrong (football), Nick Harper (boys lacrosse) and Courtney Karst (volleyball) — Bios

2016: Aubrey Mable (softball/golf/basketball), John Green (coach/athletic director), Zak Edwards (performing arts), Doug Moreland (volunteer), Kevin Yu (tennis) and Jennifer Condreay (teacher/theater director) — Bios

2015: Ralph Gorton (volunteer), Lisa Roberts (Sprague) (softball, lacrosse, basketball), Kristen Schevikhoven (volleyball), Kimberly Tedder-Avalos (theater), Stacey Timberman (cheer) and Gregory Treco (theater, dance, vocal music) — Bios

2014: J.J. Billingsley (football/track & field), Damian Brown (football), Ben Baum (basketball), Tara Mendozza (DeCrescentis) (cross country, track & field) and Stacey Jennings (softball) — Bios