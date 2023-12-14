Brooklyn Nets (13-10, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (16-9, fourth in the Western Conference)



Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nuggets -10; over/under is 228.5



BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets visit the Denver Nuggets in non-conference play.



The Nuggets have gone 9-1 in home games. Denver is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 114.2 points while shooting 48.9% from the field.



The Nets are 5-5 on the road. Brooklyn has a 6-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.



The Nuggets average 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer makes per game than the Nets allow (13.7). The Nets average 6.0 more points per game (116.9) than the Nuggets allow (110.9).



TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17 points and eight rebounds for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games for Denver.



Mikal Bridges is scoring 23.0 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Nets. Cameron Johnson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.



LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 115.2 points, 45.0 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.



Nets: 7-3, averaging 121.9 points, 48.5 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points.



INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Aaron Gordon: day to day (foot), Jamal Murray: day to day (ankle), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out (concussion).



Nets: Dariq Whitehead: out (foot), Lonnie Walker IV: out (hamstring), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (back), Ben Simmons: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar