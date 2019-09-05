FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, file photo, Colorado quarterback Steven Montez looks to throw a pass against Washington State in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Boulder. Montez will lead Colorado into Saturday’s matchup with Nebraska, who he shredded for 351 passing yards last season in a Buffaloes’ victory. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Here’s what to watch in the Big Ten this week:

GAME OF THE WEEK

Co-No. 25 Nebraska at Colorado, 1:30 p.m., Saturday

The Cornhuskers are revved to play their old Big Eight/Big 12 rivals after a sluggish offensive performance against South Alabama. Colorado came into Lincoln last year and rallied in the second half to win; plus the Buffaloes knocked out QB Adrian Martinez on what the Huskers allege was a dirty play. Martinez must be better than he was last week if Nebraska is going to win a road game for the first time under second-year coach Scott Frost. The defense, which saved the Huskers last week, takes a big step up in competition. Last year, Colorado QB Steven Montez passed for 351 yards and Laviska Shenault Jr. had 10 catches for 177 yards.

