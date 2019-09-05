Here’s what to watch in the Big Ten this week:

GAME OF THE WEEK

Co-No. 25 Nebraska at Colorado, 1:30 p.m., Saturday



The Cornhuskers are revved to play their old Big Eight/Big 12 rivals after a sluggish offensive performance against South Alabama. Colorado came into Lincoln last year and rallied in the second half to win; plus the Buffaloes knocked out QB Adrian Martinez on what the Huskers allege was a dirty play. Martinez must be better than he was last week if Nebraska is going to win a road game for the first time under second-year coach Scott Frost. The defense, which saved the Huskers last week, takes a big step up in competition. Last year, Colorado QB Steven Montez passed for 351 yards and Laviska Shenault Jr. had 10 catches for 177 yards.