Charlotte Hornets (15-28, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (27-12, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will attempt to stop its three-game road slide when the Hornets take on Denver.

The Nuggets have gone 16-5 in home games. Denver ranks third in the Western Conference with 26.2 assists per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 6.4.

The Hornets are 8-15 on the road. Charlotte ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 11 offensive rebounds per game led by Cody Zeller averaging 2.9.

The Nuggets and Hornets square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic has averaged 19.3 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray has averaged 18.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 39.8 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

Devonte’ Graham leads the Hornets averaging 18.8 points and collecting 3.7 rebounds. Terry Rozier has averaged 3.1 made 3-pointers and scored 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 112.8 points, 40.3 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 49.8 percent shooting.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 104 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 48.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Bol Bol: out (foot), Paul Millsap: out (left knee contusion).

Hornets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar