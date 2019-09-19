AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 4 of the 2019 prep football season:

THURSDAY, SEPT. 19

Fossil Ridge vs. Overland (1-2) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20

Vista PEAK (2-0) vs. Gateway (1-2) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail (3-0) vs. Poudre (1-2) at French Field, 7 p.m.

Grandview (3-0) at Fountain-Fort Carson (1-2), 7 p.m.

Legacy (0-3) vs. Eaglecrest (3-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Mullen (2-1) at Regis Jesuit (3-0), 7 p.m.

Rangeview (0-3, 0-2 Metro 10) vs. Mountain Range (1-2, 0-1 Metro 10) at North Stadium, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill (3-0, 2-0 Metro 10) at Prairie View (1-2, 1-1 Metro 10), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

Hinkley (2-0) vs. Kennedy (1-1) at All-City Stadium, 2 p.m.