Colorado Avalanche (28-16-6, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (23-22-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jack Eichel and Buffalo square off against Colorado. Eichel ranks seventh in the NHL with 65 points, scoring 31 goals and recording 34 assists.

The Sabres have gone 15-8-3 in home games. Buffalo has scored 30 power-play goals, converting on 19.6% of chances.

The Avalanche are 14-9-2 on the road. Colorado has scored 182 goals and leads the league averaging 3.6 goals per game. Nathan MacKinnon leads the team with 30.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eichel has recorded 65 total points while scoring 31 goals and adding 34 assists for the Sabres. Sam Reinhart has recorded 11 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Ryan Graves leads the Avalanche with a plus-32 in 49 games played this season. MacKinnon has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-3-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Kyle Okposo: out (upper body), Zach Bogosian: day to day (illness), Brandon Montour: day to day (lower body).

Avalanche: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar