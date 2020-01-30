Utah Jazz (32-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (32-15, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz meet in a matchup of two of the top-ranked teams in the Western Conference.

The Nuggets are 6-0 against division opponents. Denver is third in the league with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 2.5 offensive boards.

The Jazz are 4-2 against division opponents. Utah leads the Western Conference shooting 38.4 percent from deep. Georges Niang leads the Jazz shooting 44 percent from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Barton leads the Nuggets with 1.7 made 3-pointers and averages 14.7 points while shooting 36.1 percent from beyond the arc. Jokic has averaged 11.9 rebounds and added 21.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Denver.

Bojan Bogdanovic leads the Jazz averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 21.2 points per game and shooting 42.2 percent from beyond the arc. Donovan Mitchell has averaged 23.7 points and added 2.9 rebounds while shooting 40.1 percent over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 109.6 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Jazz: 7-3, averaging 120.5 points, 45.9 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 47.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Bol Bol: out (foot), Mason Plumlee: out (foot), Jamal Murray: out (ankle), Paul Millsap: out (left knee contusion).

Jazz: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar