Colorado Avalanche (25-14-4, second in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (19-18-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Artemi Panarin and New York take on Colorado. Panarin is eighth in the NHL with 55 points, scoring 22 goals and totaling 33 assists.

The Rangers have gone 10-8-2 in home games. New York serves 12.0 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Brendan Lemieux leads the team serving 87 total minutes.

The Avalanche are 14-7-2 on the road. Colorado is second in the NHL averaging 6.1 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon with 0.9.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Panarin leads the Rangers with a plus-17 in 41 games played this season. Mika Zibanejad has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for New York.

Ryan Graves leads the Avalanche with a plus-30 in 42 games played this season. Mikko Rantanen has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Rangers: 3-6-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 5.1 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Brendan Lemieux: out (hand).

Avalanche: None listed.

