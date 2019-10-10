Boston Bruins vs. Colorado Avalanche

Denver; Thursday, 7 p.m. MT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche (2-0-0, second in the Central Division) host the Boston Bruins (3-0-0, second in the Atlantic Division). Colorado finished 38-30-14 overall and 21-14-6 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Avalanche scored 258 total goals last season while averaging 3.2 per game. Boston finished 49-24-9 overall and 20-15-6 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Bruins scored 257 total goals last season averaging 3.1 per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Avalanche injuries: J.T. Compher: day to day (lower body).

Bruins injuries: None listed.