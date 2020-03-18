LARAMIE, Wyo. | Wyoming has hired Northern Colorado’s Jeff Linder to replace Allen Edwards as head coach.

Linder has led the Bears to three straight seasons with over 20 wins. He was 80-50 over four seasons at Northern Colorado, including 22-9 this past season.

“Jeff turned around the basketball program at Northern Colorado and developed his team into one of the premier programs in the Big Sky Conference,” Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman said in a release Tuesday.

Linder was named Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year during the 2018-19 season, when he led the Bears to a 15-5 conference record.

In 2018, Northern Colorado won the College Invitational Tournament, the first postseason title for any Colorado school since the 1940 season.

“Having grown up in the region and having coached in the Mountain West Conference, it was almost too good to be true when Tom Burman called me,” Linder said.

He will make recruiting for Wyoming a priority, he added.

Linder previously spent six seasons at Boise State, including three as associate head coach. Before that, he was an assistant and associate head coach at the University of San Francisco and spent time at Weber State and Colorado.

A native of Lafayette, Colo., Linder played one season at Mesa State and three years at Western State Colorado.

Wyoming fired Edwards after back-to-back losing seasons, including a 9-24 finish this season.