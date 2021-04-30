University of Denver lands brother of Michael Porter Jr.

DENVER | University of Denver basketball coach Jeff Wulbrun landed a big name with the signing of Coban Porter, who’s the younger brother of Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. and Memphis Grizzlies big man Jontay Porter.

Coban Porter signed a national letter of intent Friday, the school announced in a release. Porter will join the Pioneers after spending the last season with Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri, where he averaged 19 points, 4.5 rebounds and five assists.

The 6-foot-4 guard will be playing just down the road from brother Michael, with the University of Denver campus located less than 10 miles from Ball Arena, home of the Nuggets.

Both Michael and Jontay played at the University of Missouri.

“He’s an excellent 3-point shooter, can attack defenses off the bounce and is a willing passer. He greatly benefited from his prep school year, getting bigger and stronger,” Wulbrun said in a statement. “His frame and length will allow him to guard multiple positions for us defensively, and I love his competitiveness.”

Wulbrun recently took over the program from Rodney Billups, who was let go in March after finishing 48-94 over five seasons.