The Latest: COVID puts Denver men out of NCAA soccer tourney

Omaha will represent the Summit League in the NCAA Division I men’s soccer tournament starting next week because regular-season champion Denver is unable to participate because of COVID-19 protocols.

Omaha was next in line to represent the league because it was the regular-season runner-up. It will be the Mavericks’ first NCAA appearance since 2017.

Omaha will play at UNC-Greensboro in the first round April 29, taking Denver’s place. The Mavericks (6-2-1) face the Spartans (9-2-2) for the chance to advance and play No. 4 Stanford (9-2-1) on May 2.