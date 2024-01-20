BOULDER | UCLA sophomore center Lauren Betts wasn’t bothered by her hyped-up homecoming, the Buffaloes’ swarming defense, her tough shooting night or the largest crowd that had ever witnessed a Colorado women’s basketball game.



Betts overcame all of that to score 20 points and grab 13 rebounds, leading fifth-ranked UCLA to a 76-68 victory over third-ranked Colorado on Friday night in the first top-five matchup in the country this season.



Betts made five of six shots in the second half after going 3 for 10 from the field before halftime, her seven misses more than she’d had in any full game this season, as UCLA overcame an early nine-point deficit.



Charisma Osborne added 22 points for the Bruins (15-1, 4-1 Pac-12), who rebounded from a loss to Southern California last weekend that knocked them from the unbeaten ranks and dropped them from No. 2 in the country. They handed the Buffaloes (15-2, 5-1) their first loss at home.



The crowd of 11,338 was a record for a women’s game at Colorado and the team’s first sellout since March 17, 1995. Only two men’s games have drawn bigger crowds to the arena, which opened in 1979.



“I don’t think it really affected us,” Betts said, noting the Bruins have played in front of three packed houses this month, “but I can say that it was just a really cool experience and I’m grateful that we got to play in front of that crowd.”



Betts’ parents and dozens of her friends were among the spectators.



Jaylyn Sherrod led four Buffs in double figures with 17 points, but Colorado was outrebounded 44-27 as Angela Dugalic, like Betts, also pulled down 13 boards.



“Obviously, really proud of a lot of things we did,” Colorado coach JR Payne said. “Very, very disappointed and frustrated with our rebounding. Because I do think that determined the outcome of the game.



“But just I mean, two heavyweights, right? Like two of the best teams in the country. First top-five matchup,” Payne added. “I thought we competed on every single possession. I think our offense got stagnant, which we haven’t seen really at all this year. And then the defensive rebounding just absolutely crushed us. But they’re a great team, very well coached. You know, a lot of talented players on the floor, both sides, so proud of our team.”



Betts’ put-back bucket gave the Bruins a 49-48 lead heading into the fourth quarter and they pulled away at the free-throw line where they made 10 of 13 shots, including six by Osborne.



“It’s definitely hard to play like that with a lot of your top players in foul trouble,” Payne said.



Betts had a tough night, missing half of her 16 shots and turning it over four times, but she made the clutch baskets in the second half that helped the Bruins pull away. She had three turnovers in the first half that included a pair of 3-second violations.



Betts, who played at Aurora’s Grandview High School, brought a nation’s best 72.2% shooting clip into the game.



The Buffs led 35-32 at halftime. Osborne’s 13 first-half points included a pull-up jumper just before the buzzer, whittling what had been a nine-point deficit to three points at the break.



Betts scored 14 points at Colorado last year when she was a freshman reserve at Stanford. That’s 34 points in two games, but she might not be back as the Bruins are headed for the Big 10 and the Buffs for the Big 12 next year.



“I’m going to miss coming back here for sure,” Betts said.



“I’m going to try to get her back to the Denver or Boulder area one more time,” Bruins coach Cori Close interjected. “I’m hoping for her senior year that we get to come back here again. I’m planting the seed now.”



BIG PICTURE



UCLA: The Bruins hung tough and never let their deficit hit double digits. They chipped away through three quarters and dominated in the fourth.



Colorado: The Buffs were taken out of their rhythm by foul trouble in the fourth quarter, preventing a fantastic finish for the raucous crowd.



UP NEXT



UCLA visits No. 20 Utah on Monday night.



Colorado hosts No. 6 Southern California on Sunday.